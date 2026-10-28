Robinhood's Tenev Says Tokenization Policy Uncertainty Blocks 'Serious' Assets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says the US regulatory rules governing tokenized financial markets may not be stable enough for investors to commit meaningful capital for the long term-despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) carving out a temporary“innovation exemption” that could allow certain onchain stock trading this year.

Speaking on Robinhood 's third-quarter earnings call Tuesday, Tenev said the innovation exemption is a constructive development, but that more formal rulemaking or legislation will be needed to reduce uncertainty about what the framework looks like“in five years.”

Tenev welcomed the SEC's temporary innovation exemption for tokenized stock trading, but warned that investors may hold back without longer-term regulatory clarity. Robinhood's current tokenized stock products are structured as tokenized debt securities, which Tenev said leaves them outside the innovation exemption due to differences in shareholder rights. For US private-company stock tokens, Robinhood plans to work within US accreditation constraints; overseas launches are planned depending on local regulatory arrangements. Robinhood's crypto business declined year over year in the third quarter, with cryptocurrency revenue down 55% and crypto notional trading volume down 38%. Binance Research projects tokenized equities could reach $349 billion by 2030 in a base case-far above current levels cited by the firm.

Key takeawaysWhy“temporary” rules may still deter long-term capital

The SEC's innovation exemption has been framed as a path for regulators to permit certain tokenized stock activities while they continue to evaluate the broader market. On Robinhood's call, Tenev characterized the approach as positive-yet incomplete.

He argued that investors are likely to hesitate to allocate substantial assets to tokenized markets if they cannot reasonably predict how long the current permissions will last or how future requirements will be shaped. In his remarks, Tenev linked that concern directly to customer conversations, suggesting uncertainty about the regulatory endpoint can become an operational and commercial barrier.

His comments also underscore a tension frequently seen in crypto-adjacent finance: even when a temporary regulatory mechanism unlocks new products, issuers and investors still want durability. Tokenization requires not only market access, but sustained compliance, legal structures, and participant confidence that the rules won't materially change as adoption ramps.

Robinhood's tokenized stock structure sits outside the exemption

Robinhood is already active in tokenized equities on its platform. The company offers around 200 stock tokens on Robinhood Chain. However, Tenev highlighted that the specifics of how these products are built matter for regulatory eligibility.

According to the article, Robinhood's tokenized stock offerings are backed by underlying shares but are structured as tokenized debt securities. That design is intended to provide economic exposure without granting the same shareholder rights typically associated with conventional stocks-such as dividend and voting rights.

This distinction, the article notes, keeps Robinhood's current structure outside the SEC's innovation exemption, which requires equivalent rights, including dividends and voting. For market participants, that means the regulatory“on-ramp” is not automatically universal: tokenization alone is not sufficient, and rights and entitlement mechanics remain central.

That also helps explain why tokenized equity offerings have attracted friction from traditional finance participants and why compliance-by-design is likely to remain a core differentiator among platforms.

Momentum in tokenization-paired with resistance from incumbents

Even as tokenization progresses, the ecosystem has faced pushback from parts of traditional markets. The article points to 16 companies that objected to having their shares offered on OKX 's proposed ICE tokenized stock venue, including firms such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Goldman Sachs. It also references criticism from AMC CEO Adam Aron regarding Robinhood's tokenized stock products.

While objections are not the same as a legal ruling against tokenization in general, they reflect a broader challenge: tokenized markets can raise questions about corporate governance, entitlement rights, and the responsibilities of intermediaries. Those issues become more acute when regulatory treatment is still in transition and when the long-term framework is not fully defined.

Against that backdrop, the article cites Binance Research projections suggesting tokenized equities could expand dramatically. In its base-case scenario, Binance Research projects the market could grow to $349 billion by 2030, compared with $4.43 billion as of Sept. 15. If those figures hold up under more conservative assumptions, the upside depends heavily on platforms being able to operate with stable rules-precisely the uncertainty Tenev flagged.

What Robinhood said about private-company stock tokens

Beyond tokenized public equities, Robinhood is also considering how to approach private-company stock tokens. Tenev said the company intends to launch such products overseas, subject to regulatory arrangements.

For the US, he said Robinhood is working to identify a path that satisfies current accreditation constraints. The implications are practical: even if tokenization improves settlement and access mechanics, participation rules tied to investor eligibility can limit growth until the legal environment provides clearer options.

In other words, regulatory uncertainty affects both sides of the market-what platforms can offer and who can buy. That dual constraint may help explain why tokenized equities adoption can be uneven across products even when broader industry narratives suggest rapid growth.

Robinhood's quarter shows crypto weakness, trading alternatives strength

Tenev's regulatory remarks landed alongside financial results that highlighted pressure in Robinhood's core crypto revenue streams. The company reported cryptocurrency revenue fell 55% year over year to $120 million in the third quarter, while crypto notional trading volume declined 38% to $50 billion.

Trading volume across the Robinhood app also decreased, dropping 48% to $21 billion. Other exchanges included in the article showed declines as well, including Bitstamp volume down 28% to $29 billion.

Not every business line moved the same way. Robinhood's prediction market offering grew sharply: event-contract revenue rose sixfold to $173 million, and contracts traded increased more than sevenfold to 16.4 billion. The article frames this as a counterweight to crypto weakness.

On the broader company level, total net revenue rose 12% to a record $1.42 billion, though it came below analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.60, missing estimates by 4 cents.

Where tokenization may go next

For investors and builders, the key question is whether the SEC's temporary innovation exemption evolves into a durable, rights-based framework that supports long-term participation-especially for products structured like Robinhood's tokenized debt securities. Until that certainty improves, tokenized equities may keep expanding unevenly: innovation can move faster than legal clarity, but sustained capital formation still tends to wait for rules that investors can plan around.

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