Halloween Special: Top 5 Suspense Thriller Movies Based On Novels That You Shouldn't Miss Out

Planning a Halloween movie marathon? Discover 5 suspense thriller movies based on novels to watch on OTT, featuring chilling mysteries, dark secrets and unexpected twists for a gripping Halloween night.

Filmmakers often turn popular novels into blockbuster movies. Directors have used best-selling books to deliver massive hits for a long time. We are looking at five such gripping suspense thrillers today. You can watch all these movies on various OTT platforms right now.

This movie holds a solid 8.1 rating on IMDb. A wife suddenly goes missing on her fifth wedding anniversary. The entire story revolves around her mysterious disappearance. The makers adapted this brilliant psychological thriller from Gillian Flynn's popular novel. The unexpected twists in the plot will completely blow your mind. You must watch this if you love suspense and mystery. Amazon Prime Video currently streams this movie.

The makers based this horror mystery thriller on Louis Bayard's historical novel. The story takes place in the 1830s. A detective arrives at a military academy to investigate a brutal murder. He takes help from a young cadet at the academy to solve this mystery. This young cadet later becomes a famous writer. Many dark secrets come out as the investigation moves forward. Crime thriller fans can catch this movie on Netflix.

The directors adapted this movie from Rumaan Alam's novel. The film holds a 6.4 rating on IMDb and sparked a lot of discussions after its release. A family rents a beautiful vacation home near New York City to enjoy a holiday. They soon realize that a cyber attack has completely shut down the global communication system. Many strange events happen one after another. The movie brilliantly shows the fear and survival struggle when communication networks collapse. You can watch this unique survival thriller on Netflix.

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher play the lead roles in this movie. The makers adapted this Hindi dark comedy crime thriller from Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's novel 'Burutasu No Shinjo'. A robotics expert starts an affair with a young woman from his own company. She soon starts blackmailing him. He then gets stuck in unexpected problems. Comedy, crime, suspense, and crazy twists are the main highlights of this film. Netflix streams this movie, which has a 7.4 rating on IMDb.

The makers based this brilliant mind-game thriller on Torcuato Luca de Tena's novel. The story begins when a private investigator enters a mental asylum as a patient. She aims to find the truth behind the suspicious death of another patient. The doctors' statements and doubts about Alice's mental state create massive confusion as the investigation progresses. You will constantly scratch your head trying to figure out what is real and what is fake. This gripping movie is a perfect choice for psychological thriller lovers. You can stream it on Netflix.