Uzbekistan Seeks Business Partnerships Linking Europe, Central Asia, China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is seeking to strengthen trade, investment and transport links between Europe, Central Asia and China through new business partnerships, following an international business forum organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in cooperation with Vienna-based Global Neighbours in Tashkent on October 27.

This was stated by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov, Global Neighbours Founder and Chairwoman Jovanka Porsche, and representatives of the business community and expert circles.

The discussions focused on Uzbekistan's investment potential, ongoing economic reforms and opportunities to develop joint initiatives connecting the three regions.

Participants also explored industrial cooperation, transport infrastructure, the digital economy and innovation as potential areas for expanding cross-border business ties.

The program included a thematic roundtable, as well as business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) meetings designed to establish direct contacts between companies, investors and government representatives.

The meetings provided a platform for participants to discuss potential projects, identify areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for practical cooperation.

Global Neighbours is a Vienna-based international think tank founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Jovanka Porsche, together with former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and former German Vice Chancellor Philipp Rösler. The organization focuses on fostering dialogue and cooperation between Europe and Asia, bringing together representatives of business, politics and expert communities to explore cross-border partnerships.