Weatherford Wins Irish Court Approval To Redomicile To Delaware

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Weatherford International plc has received approval from Ireland's High Court to move its legal domicile from Ireland to the U.S. state of Delaware, with the transition expected to be completed on November 13, 2026.

According to the company announcement, the redomiciliation will make Weatherford International Corp., a Delaware corporation, the publicly traded parent company of the energy services group, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company said the move would not affect its operations, management, business strategy or headquarters. Its shares are expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WFRD.

Weatherford said further details of the redomestication are available in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Weatherford International is a major global energy services company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that provides equipment and technologies across the full well lifecycle for oil, gas and geothermal operations in around 75 countries. Founded in 1941, the company employs roughly 16,700 people and operates through 3 main segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions, and Production and Intervention. It maintains more than 300 locations worldwide, including manufacturing, R&D, and service facilities, and ranks among the leading providers of specialized oilfield services and digital solutions for optimizing well performance and reducing operational risk.