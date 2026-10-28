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Baku Hosts 9Th SDG Dialogue On Energy Sector Decarbonization (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-28 01:46:44

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue is taking place in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was organized jointly by the Ministry of Economy, the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, and the United Nations (UN).

At the event dedicated to the theme“Accelerating the NDC3.0: Advancing Energy Sector Decarbonization for Sustainable Development,” participants will discuss Azerbaijan's fulfillment of its national climate commitments, the green transformation of the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources, and investment opportunities in this field.

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Trend News Agency

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