Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 28. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to October 27. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,864,200 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,077,548 rials. On October 27, the euro was priced at 2,079,863 rials.

Currency Rial on October 28 Rial on October 27 1 US dollar USD 1,864,200 1,860,479 1 British pound GBP 2,481,829 2,483,211 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,249,491 2,248,262 1 Swedish króna SEK 187,656 186,867 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,753 199,669 1 Danish krone DKK 277,958 278,264 1 Indian rupee INR 19,617 19,554 1 UAE Dirham AED 507,611 506,597 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,991,033 5,987,839 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 673,702 672,268 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,180,886 1,180,718 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 237,634 237,148 1 Omani rial OMR 4,845,635 4,834,739 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,328,056 1,326,222 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,061,284 1,056,898 1 South African rand ZAR 112,321 111,783 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,442 37,386 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,149 23,114 1 Qatari riyal QAR 512,143 511,121 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,031 122,770 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,280 15,247 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,311,492 1,305,696 1 Saudi riyal SAR 497,120 496,128 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,957,979 4,948,082 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,455,529 1,452,369 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,504,088 1,502,840 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,110 56,031 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 888 886 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,225,472 1,221,540 1 Libyan dinar LYD 290,378 290,180 1 Chinese yuan CNY 279,620 278,909 100 Thai baht THB 5,521,445 5,504,805 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 456,019 455,421 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,405,488 1,402,342 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,629,337 2,624,089 1 euro EUR 2,077,548 2,079,863 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 408,518 412,434 1 Georgian lari GEL 718,453 717,266 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 102,805 102,481 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,702 28,852 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 632,490 631,099 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,096,588 1,094,397 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,917,302 2,910,275 1 Tajik somoni TJS 202,583 201,773 1 Turkmen manat TMT 532,981 530,542 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,108 2,106

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,077,548 rials and $1 costs 1,864,200 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.