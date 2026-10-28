Fastcall Launches Fastcall Mobile, Bringing Native Iphone And Android Calling And SMS Into Salesforce

The Salesforce Native Phone for Your Mobile Sales Team

New app captures the customer conversations that happen outside the office and logs them to the Salesforce customer record automatically

- Paul Nashawaty, Lead Principal Analyst, ECI Research

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fastcall, the communications app built 100% on Salesforce, today announced Fastcall Mobile. The new app brings native calling and SMS to iPhone and Android and logs every conversation in Salesforce automatically. It is built for field sales, service teams and executives who do their customer work on mobile phones, not at a desk.

Enterprise communication went mobile. CRM data did not follow.

Over the past decade, businesses moved customer conversations from desk phones to personal devices. VoIP cut costs, mobile phones replaced company handsets, remote work spread teams out, and business texting went mainstream in barely ten years.

Each change made sense on its own. Together, they left a gap. Calls and texts made from a rep's phone often never reach Salesforce, so managers lose visibility into what customers are actually saying. Contact centers have purpose-built systems to capture this. Most of the rest of the business does not.

In today's environment where organizations are increasingly sophisticated with advanced analytics, data-driven process automation, and artificial intelligence, having complete call and messaging records and content is crucial to enabling these powerful tools within Salesforce.

What Fastcall Mobile does

Fastcall Mobile runs natively on both iPhone and Android, using Apple's CallKit and PushKit frameworks on iOS. Fastcall Mobile enables users to access all of Fastcall's powerful communications channels inside the Salesforce mobile experience and in native phone apps.

* Context-aware inbound calls on iPhone and Android: incoming Fastcall calls are distinguished from personal calls and provide caller context from CRM records.

* Native outbound calling: outbound calls can be placed from records in the Salesforce mobile app or native phone contacts, then matched and logged to CRM records.

* Two-way SMS: text conversations stay tied to the right Salesforce records.

* Automatic logging: every call and text is captured in Salesforce, with no manual entry.

* Conversation-centric records: calls and messages roll up into conversations by topic and participants, giving managers the full picture.

* Enterprise-ready: 100% Salesforce, powered by Twilio

From the CEO

"For years, we thought of Fastcall as a phone app inside Salesforce," said Rich Rosen, CEO of Fastcall. "Then we started talking with enterprises that have thousands of people doing customer work on their phones, and we asked how that happened. Nobody chose to lose visibility. It was the side effect of enabling hybrid and remote workforces. Fastcall Mobile closes that gap without asking anyone to give up the flexibility of working from their phone."

"Fastcall doesn't replace a rep's judgment," he added. "It amplifies it, by making sure every conversation is there to learn from."

Industry perspective

"Enterprise communication has gone mobile, but enterprise customer data hasn't always made the same journey. Our research data shows that 70.7% of organizations prioritize AI assistants as an agentic AI capability, underscoring how quickly businesses are moving toward more contextual, automated workflows. But those workflows are only as valuable as the customer data feeding them. When calls and texts happen on employees' mobile devices without being captured in CRM, organizations lose the context needed to understand the customer relationship. Fastcall Mobile addresses that gap by bringing native mobile calling and two-way messaging directly into Salesforce, turning everyday conversations into persistent, actionable customer records."

- Paul Nashawaty, Practice Leader & Lead Principal Analyst, ECI Research

Availability

Fastcall Mobile will be available for iPhone and Android in late November 2026. Learn more at fastcall.

About Fastcall

Fastcall is a telephony,SMS, and WhatsApp messaging app built 100% on Salesforce and powered by Twilio. A long-time Salesforce Open CTI partner, Fastcall helps sales and service teams make calls, send texts and capture every customer conversation inside Salesforce. Fastcall is available on the Salesforce AppExchange and is based in West Hollywood, California.

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RICHARD ROSEN, CEO

Fastcall

+1 323-799-4777

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Fastcall Launches Fastcall Mobile, Bringing Native iPhone and Android Calling and SMS Into Salesforce News Provided By Fastcall October 28, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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