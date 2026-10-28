Brazilian Legaltech Macohin Advances Autonomous AI With Elza A.I.

André Macohin, co-founder of the Macohin Project, discusses NVIDIA's artificial intelligence innovations and their implications for the future of legal technology.

André Macohin, Brazilian technology entrepreneur, information systems specialist, and co-founder of the Macohin Project and its Elza A.I. initiative.

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NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang presents new computing technologies during GTC Berlin 2026, showcasing developments in AI hardware and personal computing. Photo: NVIDIA.

A humanoid robot GTC Berlin Nvidia 2026

Built on a legal technology initiative dating to 2008, Elza A.I. automates client intake and supports a network that has reached 300,000 legal case records.

- André Macohin, Co-Founder of the Macohin Project

BALNEáRIO CAMBORIú, SC, BRAZIL, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macohin, a Brazilian legal technology organization, is advancing the use of autonomous artificial intelligence in legal services through Elza A.I., an intelligent system designed to communicate with prospective clients, organize information, assist legal professionals and automate repetitive stages of the client service process.

The initiative reflects nearly two decades of technological development within the Macohin Project, founded by brothers André Macohin, an information systems specialist and software entrepreneur, and Anderson Macohin, a Brazilian attorney specializing in social security law.

### From a Digital Legal Network to Autonomous AI

The Macohin Project began taking shape in 2008, when the founders combined legal expertise with software development to create a digital infrastructure connecting law firms and specialized professionals across Brazil. Its proprietary Intranet system enabled participating attorneys to coordinate client information, legal documentation, case management and operational activities within a shared environment.

Over time, the organization expanded its use of data processing, workflow automation and digital communication tools. In September 2026, Macohin announced that its cumulative operational records had reached the milestone of **300,000 legal cases**. This figure represents case records across the project's history, rather than 300,000 unique clients or successful court judgments.

Elza A.I. represents the next stage of this technological evolution, extending automation from traditional administrative workflows to conversational and agent-based artificial intelligence.

### How Elza A.I. Works

Elza A.I. is designed to conduct initial conversations with individuals seeking legal assistance, particularly in Brazilian social security matters involving retirement, disability-related benefits and other social protection programs.

Through digital communication channels, the system can interact with prospective clients, ask contextual questions, identify the nature of their requests, collect information and supporting documents, and prepare structured summaries for professional review.

The information is then organized within Macohin's Intranet platform, including its Baú de Ouro opportunity management environment, where authorized partner attorneys can review available cases and decide whether to continue the engagement.

This workflow helps reduce repetitive administrative work and allows legal professionals to focus on evaluating cases, advising clients and making decisions that require professional judgment.

### AI-Assisted Supervision and Human Oversight

The organization has also developed Elza Supervisora, an AI-assisted customer service environment designed to help law firms manage WhatsApp conversations, preserve communication histories, summarize interactions and support human attendants.

When authorized by a team member, the system can temporarily respond to selected conversations or assist during periods of high demand. Staff members can monitor interactions and resume direct control when necessary.

The technology is intended to support, rather than replace, licensed legal professionals. Legal interpretation, representation, case strategy and professional responsibility remain with the attorneys handling each matter.

### Technology With a Social Purpose

A significant part of Macohin's work involves Brazilian social security law, where individuals may require assistance understanding eligibility for retirement, disability benefits or financial assistance programs.

By combining digital communication, information organization and a distributed network of legal professionals, the Macohin Project seeks to make the initial stages of legal assistance more accessible and operationally efficient, including for individuals outside major urban centers.

The organization also conducts professional training events, bringing participating attorneys together to discuss legal developments, technology, client service practices and operational improvements.

### A Brazilian LegalTech Initiative With International Ambitions

The development of Elza A.I. also reflects Macohin's broader interest in applying its experience in artificial intelligence and workflow automation to international markets.

The organization's experience highlights how specialized AI systems can be designed around the needs of a particular industry, combining conversational interfaces, business processes, structured information and human oversight.

Rather than positioning AI as a substitute for professional expertise, Macohin's approach emphasizes the collaboration between intelligent software and qualified people.

### About Macohin

Macohin is a Brazilian legal technology and process management organization based in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. Its roots date to the collaboration between André Macohin and attorney Anderson Macohin, who developed a technology-supported network for Brazilian legal services beginning in 2008.

Through its Intranet platform, professional partnerships and artificial intelligence initiatives, including Elza A.I., the organization focuses on improving the coordination, accessibility and efficiency of legal services.

For additional information, visit and .

The Brazilian-language feature on this subject is available at:

André Macohin

Macohin Gestão Processual

+55 47992662883

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Brazilian LegalTech Macohin Advances Autonomous AI With Elza A.I. News Provided By MACOHIN GESTAO PROCESSUAL October 28, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Law, Science, Technology



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