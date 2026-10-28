Plant Chat Opens Signups As Users Help Shape The Future Of Phytomedicine

Plant Chat is now available for sign up as the premium website is developed

Nanobles Corp and Creaeza LLC advance Plant Chat with GCRC overseeing the Get Balanced Research Initiative and conducting participant survey studies

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plant Chatis open for signups at PlantChat, where people can secure a spot for upcoming freemium accounts. Both the limited-use freemium accounts and premium levels that provide full access are currently in development.Nanobles Corp and Creaeza LLC of New Mexico are developing Plant Chat through a joint venture involving Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), which oversees the Get Balanced Research Initiative and conducts the survey studies Plant Chat users participate in.The platform connects plant education, artificial intelligence, and research participation, inviting users to help shape the future of phytomedicine and more.The platform is being built around a broad idea: people who grow plants, use botanical products, or explore natural compounds have experiences and questions that can help inform future research."People have a role to play in the future of plant medicine," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles Corp and founder of Global Cannabinoid Research Center."GCRC oversees the Get Balanced Research Initiative and conducts the survey studies that Plant Chat users participate in. We want people to learn, share their experiences, and help inform the questions researchers pursue. Their participation can help shape where phytomedicine goes next, along with the many other ways plants influence our lives."GCRC Leads Research and Survey StudiesThe Get Balanced Research Initiative explores plants, lifestyle, and the endocannabinoid system. Participants contribute experiences and perspectives to inform research, product development, and education."Survey studies help us learn more about how people use plant products, what they hope to understand, and which questions deserve further investigation," explains Mike Robinson.Plant Chat welcomes home gardeners, growers, botanical product users, and people interested in natural compounds. Its scope includes cultivation, botanical science, wellness, and plant-derived medicines.By connecting education with research opportunities, Plant Chat aims to foster a more informed exchange between plant users and those studying their potential. This approach welcomes different interests and experience levels, allowing everyday observations to contribute to broader conversations about plant use, product needs, and future research priorities and educational programs.Freemium Signups and Premium DevelopmentPlanned features include AI-supported education, experience logging, and survey participation. Signing up now reserves a spot for forthcoming freemium accounts."Opening signups gives people a way to reserve their place while we continue developing the premium platform," said David Uhalley, administrator for the Nanobles side of the Plant Chat project. "The freemium accounts will give users limited access, with full access offered through premium levels. Our goal is to connect the technology with useful education and meaningful opportunities to participate in GCRC survey studies."Technology and Research Working TogetherNanobles contributes the Plant Chat brand and platform vision, Creaeza provides technology development and infrastructure, and GCRC leads the research."Plant Chat sits at an unusual intersection: real botanical research, genuine consumer demand, and a data set that pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies actually need. Creaeza is building the platform, the AI layer, and the survey infrastructure that turns that into something researchers can use. What drew us to this venture is that GCRC's science is already there; our job is to build the road it travels on," stated Rohan Ahmad, Founder, Creaeza LLC.About Nanobles:Nanobles Corp, based in Santa Barbara, California, focuses on plant science, functional product development, and intellectual property. Its work includes food, beverage, and nutraceutical formulation, brand development, and licensing. Mike Robinson leads it; its brands and platforms include Get Balanced, Nano Terps, and Plant ChatAbout Creaeza:Creaeza LLC of New Mexico provides website and application development, digital marketing, branding, and automation. As Plant Chat's technology partner, it develops the platform and infrastructure supporting education, user engagement, and research participation, including data collection for Research Review studies and related projects.About Global Cannabinoid Research Center:Founded by Mike Robinson, GCRC oversees the Get Balanced Research Initiative and conducts Plant Chat participant survey studies. Its research and education explore plants, other compounds, lifestyle, and the endocannabinoid system.Opportunities AvailablePlant Chat, Nanobles Corp, and GCRC offer investment and strategic partnership opportunities. Areas include AI development, botanical product innovation, brand licensing, and support for Get Balanced research and GCRC survey studies.Sign up at PlantChat today!For investment, partnership, or other inquiries, contact....

Michael E Robinson

NANOBLES, Inc.

+ +1 805-617-9539

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plant Chat Opens Signups as Users Help Shape the Future of Phytomedicine News Provided By NANOBLES, Inc. October 28, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.