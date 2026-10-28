RSS To Hold Gathering In Indore Today As Centenary Year Celebrations Near Conclusion

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 28 (IANS) Ahead of its all-India meeting, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is organising a massive gathering of nearly one lakh“swayamsevaks” on the Daly College campus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday.

The event will formally mark the conclusion of the year-long series of programmes held across the country to commemorate the Sangh's centenary year.

The choice of Daly College as the venue is significant. The institution is a major centre of attraction for the youth in Indore and across Madhya Pradesh. By holding the event at this location, the RSS is signalling that its future strategies will place a strong emphasis on engaging Gen Z and young people.

Over the past year, the organisation has conducted a wide range of programmes nationwide to mark 100 years since its founding. Wednesday's gathering in Indore serves as the final event in this series.

Following this, the much-awaited all-India meeting of the Sangh is scheduled to be held in the city from November 2 to 4. During the meeting, strategies to strengthen the organisation's connect with the youth are expected to be finalised.

According to sources, the RSS plans to expand its focus on cultural and educational activities in addition to its traditional intellectual programmes to attract younger generations.

As per the organisation's established tradition, a special intellectual session is held in the host city before the all-India meeting.

In keeping with this practice, an elaborate schedule has been prepared for the Indore event. An official directive has been issued to all shakhas in the Indore metropolitan area, instructing swayamsevaks to assemble on the Daly College campus by 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

The large-scale gathering will be followed by a public programme and an intellectual session, during which senior office-bearers of the all-India executive committee will address the volunteers.

Most of the key office-bearers have already arrived in Indore for the occasion.

The programme will feature physical exercises and yoga demonstrations by swayamsevaks, followed by the collective singing of the 'Charaveti-Charaveti' song. Intellectual sessions will focus on the Sangh's ideology, social responsibility and the role of citizens in national development.

Following the 'Charaveti-Ekatrikaran', the All India Karyakari Mandal meeting of the RSS is also scheduled to be held in the city.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway on possible organisational restructuring.