Om Prakash Bishnoi's Election Shock: How Did Influencer With 21 Lakh Followers Get Just 33 Votes?

Social media influencer Om Prakash Bishnoi, who reportedly has 21 lakh followers, received just 33 votes in an election. His result raises questions about the gap between online popularity and electoral support.

Many people think millions of followers and views on social media give them huge power in society. A recent incident from the Rajasthan gram panchayat elections proves that reel life and real life are completely different. A popular influencer with over 21 lakh followers across platforms contested his village panchayat elections. He suffered a massive defeat after securing just 33 votes Prakash Bishnoi is the candidate who faced this massive defeat. He contested for the Sarpanch post at the Indo Gata Ki Dhani gram panchayat. This village falls under the Osian taluk in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district social media numbers of this influencer look very impressive. He has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. His YouTube channel boasts more than 5 lakh subscribers. He also enjoys a solid fanbase of over 2.32 lakh followers on Facebook.A Dainik Jagran report states that the village panchayat recorded a total of 1,600 votes. Everyone expected the villagers to vote for Om Prakash Bishnoi because of his massive online fame. The counting day revealed a different story as Bishnoi got only 33 votes and lost his deposit. He used a drug-free village campaign as his main election weapon. The village voters clearly rejected his pitch election result teaches a big lesson to online creators. Fans who like and comment on mobile screens do not guarantee a victory in real politics. Rural politics demands personal connection and a deep understanding of local issues. A candidate must respond to people's problems and manage social equations to win elections. This result proves that real public contact matters the most.