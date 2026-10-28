Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday As Flash Flood Risk Persists

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Scattered rain showers, some briefly heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, are forecast across Jordan on Wednesday, with the risk of flash floods persisting in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly as rainfall continues in the northeastern Badia into the evening.

The Jordan Meteorological Department said temperatures would fall slightly to below seasonal averages, bringing partly cloudy to overcast skies and intermittent rainfall across various parts of the Kingdom.

Some areas could experience short periods of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, potentially triggering flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Rainfall is expected to gradually ease during the evening, although showers will continue in the northeastern Badia, where occasional heavy downpours and thunderstorms could cause flooding in valleys and low-lying areas.

Westerly winds will be moderate, becoming active at intervals.

The department warned of reduced visibility during the morning due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the plains and Badia. Dust could also affect visibility, particularly in desert regions.

Motorists were cautioned against slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall, while the public was urged to avoid valleys and low-lying areas and refrain from crossing flooded roads or stretches of accumulated rainwater.

Wednesday's temperatures are forecast to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 22 C in West Amman, with highs of 21 C in the northern highlands, 20 C in the Sharah highlands, 22 C across the plains and 27 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 30 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 32 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 31 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

A further slight drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, bringing pleasant conditions to most regions and moderate weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear across northern and central Jordan, with southwesterly winds occasionally picking up, particularly in the Badia.

Temperatures will edge lower again on Friday, with pleasant weather continuing across most regions and moderate conditions in low-lying areas.

Light showers are possible during the early morning in northern Jordan and parts of the west-central regions, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may occasionally become active.

//Petra// RZ