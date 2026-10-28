DFLZM Debuts Its New Energy Lineup At The CAEXPO Exhibition

Nanning, China, September 17, 2026 - The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) opened at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center. Presenting itself as a "national team of Chinese smart manufacturing," Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. (DFLZM) showcased its full new energy lineup across two brands-CHENGLONG (commercial vehicles) and Forthing (passenger vehicles)-at Booth D01002 in the Smart Equipment Hall, highlighting its latest achievements in electrification, intelligence and ASEAN market deepening.

On the opening day, Zhang Zhuang, Secretary of the Liuzhou Municipal Party Committee, visited the DFLZM booth and received a briefing. Liu Xiaoping, Party Secretary of DFLZM, accompanied the tour, introducing the core technologies of each model, market performance and ASEAN-oriented product roadmap, with a focus on new energy R&D investment, domestic scaled operations and overseas expansion.

As an OEM operating both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses, DFLZM is accelerating its transition from "trade-oriented exports" to "deep localization." Under the "Riding the Wind: Dual-Engine Plan" announced in 2025, DFLZM aims to "build another DFLZM overseas by 2030." With ASEAN as the core breakthrough market, the company is aligning its commercial and passenger brands to build an integrated global footprint covering manufacturing, supply chain, finance and talent.

At the Expo, the Forthing V9 Camping Edition and Forthing V6 made their joint debut-positioned respectively as the "category creator" and "intelligent-driving democratizer," redefining the image of Chinese smart manufacturing in the ASEAN family mobility market.

The Forthing V9 Camping Edition is the market's first factory-integrated, homologation-compliant pop-top camper MPV. As the "pioneer of factory pop-top camper MPVs," it redefines a "one vehicle, two modes" lifestyle-lower the roof for daily commuting, raise it for camping.

Three new energy models made their concentrated debut: the CHENGLONG H7 hydrogen fuel cell tractor, the CHENGLONG Yiwei 5 Ultra Edition pure electric tractor, and the CHENGLONG Yiwei 2 intelligent-drive pure electric Light Truck -with hard data underscoring DFLZM's leadership across segments.

The CHENGLONG H7 hydrogen fuel cell tractor stole the spotlight as the "No. 1 in hydrogen heavy-duty truck market share." In 2025, DFLZM's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle deliveries exceeded 1,800 units, ranking first in industry market share, with scaled multi-scenario operations already underway across China.

The CHENGLONG Yiwei 5 Ultra Edition pure electric tractor is built on Dongfeng's T1 new energy platform, delivering comprehensive upgrades across five core capabilities-superior power, ultra-lightweight, ultra-low energy consumption, ultra-fast charging and ultra-high safety-bringing tangible cost reduction, efficiency gains and wealth-creation value to drivers, and serving as a reliable transport partner that helps users seize a competitive edge.

The CHENGLONG Yiwei 2 intelligent-drive pure electric light truck sets a new standard for urban distribution intelligent driving with its "class-leading sensor hardware ceiling," enabling intelligent assisted driving in complex urban scenarios to cut operating costs and unlock new urban distribution models.

Beyond these mainstream models, DFLZM also exhibited two frontier products: the CHENGLONG Kunpeng flying car and the CHENGLONG Chitu RoboVAN autonomous logistics vehicle, targeting low-altitude mobility and urban unmanned delivery respectively. Their debut signals that DFLZM is showcasing not just vehicles, but a full-scenario blueprint spanning family mobility, urban logistics, low-altitude transport and overseas manufacturing.

ASEAN Deepening

Since exporting its first batch of trucks to Vietnam in 1992, DFLZM has been deeply rooted in ASEAN for over three decades. Today, the CHENGLONG brand covers 8 ASEAN countries including Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, fully adapted to both left- and right-hand-drive markets. In Vietnam, CHENGLONG holds over 35% overall market share and as high as 55% in the medium-duty segment; in Laos, medium-duty trucks have long ranked No. 1. In 2025, CHENGLONG sold 11,057 units in ASEAN, ranking No. 2 among Chinese brands in medium-and-heavy-duty truck sales.

During this Expo, DFLZM also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a Vietnamese partner to jointly build a commercial vehicle KD plant-the first CHENGLONG KD plant in ASEAN-marking the shift from simple buyer-seller trade to deeper industrial collaboration.

Across ASEAN, DFLZM is accelerating a border-to-border sales and service network. In Vietnam, it already operates 30 direct-sale integrated dealerships covering the entire country, with a service commitment of "parts and service personnel on site within 24 hours, repairs completed within 48 hours." In Thailand, DFLZM plans to build at least 100 new sales and service outlets covering the country within three years, lifting service response rates to 100%. It will also build a smart manufacturing plant in Thailand with local partners, deepening cooperation in localized manufacturing and supply chain co-development-advancing from "product export" to "ecosystem co-building." For battery, motor and electronic control systems, DFLZM offers industry-leading warranty coverage throughout the lifecycle for ASEAN customers, giving them the confidence to buy and peace of mind to drive.

The 23rd CAEXPO is themed "Sharing 3.0 Opportunities, Co-Creating a Better Life," spanning 170,000 square meters with approximately 3,300 participating enterprises. DFLZM's comprehensive presence at the Expo is both a concentrated test of its "Commercial-Passenger Dual-Engine, Winning in ASEAN" strategy and a key step from "product export" to "systematic overseas expansion." As Xie Jiasheng, Deputy General Manager of DFLZM Import & Export, put it: with the localization philosophy of "building vehicles for every land," DFLZM is driving a profound shift from "we are going overseas" to "we are a local enterprise."

About us

As one of the national large scale enterprises, is an auto limited company built by Liuzhou Industrial Holdings Corporation and Auto Corporation. It covers an area of 2.13 million square meters and has developed the commercial vehicle brand“Chenglong” and the passenger vehicle brand“Forthing” with over 7,000 employees currently.