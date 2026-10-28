Advanced Fine And Ultrafine Grinding Emerges As Modern Mineral Processing Standard

The Bottleneck: Energy Inefficiency in Tumbling Mills

While conventional horizontal ball mills are reliable in coarse grinding, their efficiency plummets in fine regrind circuits:



Excessive Slurry Cushioning: High slurry viscosity dampens ball impacts, converting kinetic energy into wasted heat rather than useful mineral breakage. High Power Consumption & Over-Grinding: Specific power consumption spikes exponentially at finer sizes, generating detrimental slimes that hinder flotation recovery.

Equipment Shift: Stirred Mills Deliver 30%–50% Energy Savings

To overcome this bottleneck, concentrators are deploying Vertical Spiral Stirred Mills (e.g., Tower Mill / Vertimill) and Ultrafine Stirred Mills (e.g., IsaMill):



High-Frequency Attrition: An internal screw or rotor directly agitates the media charge, creating intense shearing and micro-impacts without rotating the heavy shell. Proven 30%–50% Power Savings: Field operations across base and precious metal mines demonstrate power reductions of 30% to 50% compared with conventional ball mills in regrind duties.

Media Optimization: Micro-Sized Alloys & Ceramic Beads

Higher grinding efficiency relies on tailored Grinding Media with maximum specific surface area:



Micro Steel Media (Φ15–Φ30 mm Forged Balls / Cylpebs): Provides high contact density and surface area, accelerating fine particle breakage while minimizing wear. Inert Ceramic Beads (Zirconium Silicate, Alumina, Zirconia): Essential for ultrafine sizes and iron-sensitive circuits. Chemically inert beads eliminate iron contamination, improving downstream flotation kinetics.

Conclusion

Transitioning to fine stirred milling and specialized micro-media allows mining operators to economically unlock value from complex ores while significantly cutting operational expenditure and carbon footprint. Fine grinding has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of sustainable, high-recovery mineral processing.

About Us

Since its inception in 2005, Jinan Junda Industrial Technology Co., LTD has established itself as a premier, globally-oriented enterprise dedicated to the advanced research, development, high-precision manufacturing, and comprehensive distribution of premium Forged Steel Balls, Cast Steel Balls, and specialized Steel Rods.