Meet The Blue Jar: Simple Cosmetics Puts Copper Peptide Center Stage With Copper Glow Firming Cream

MENAFN - GetNews) Simple Cosmetics spotlights Copper Glow Firming Cream, a 50 ml copper peptide cream with 1% copper complex and 0.2% SNAP-8.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - October 27, 2026 - Open the jar and the first thing you notice is the color. Copper Glow Firming Cream from Simple Cosmetics has a blue tint, and the brand says that tint comes from the copper complex at its center. Simple Cosmetics LLC today put the spotlight on Copper Glow, its flagship cream for the look of firmer, smoother skin and softer-looking expression lines, available now at simplecosmeticspro.

A cream with a dose you can name

Skincare labels are full of "peptide blends" that never say how much is inside. Copper Glow does the opposite: the product page states 1% copper complex, listed on the ingredient list as Copper Tripeptide-1, and 0.2% Acetyl Octapeptide-3, better known as SNAP-8. The page says the 1% works out to 500 mg of copper complex in every 50 ml jar.

"Copper Glow started as the cream we wanted on our own shelf," said Alex Ehrenthal, Founder & President of Simple Cosmetics. "We were tired of vague peptide blends, so we put the amounts on the page and let people judge for themselves. That blue tint is the proof that the copper is really in there."

Why copper peptides keep turning up in skincare

Copper peptides have become one of the more talked-about ingredient families in modern skin care, and the interest has a scientific side. Researchers have studied GHK-Cu, a naturally occurring copper-binding tripeptide, for years. A 2018 review by Pickart and Margolina in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences examined GHK-Cu activity in light of newer gene-expression data, including its relationship to skin structure proteins such as collagen.[1] A 2015 review in BioMed Research International looked at how GHK influences multiple cellular pathways involved in skin repair and remodeling.[2] A 2016 paper in the Journal of Aging Science examined GHK-Cu's effect on collagen and elastin production in cultured skin cells.[3]

The peptide partner: SNAP-8

Copper Glow pairs its copper complex with SNAP-8, which cosmetic chemists describe as an elongated version of acetyl hexapeptide-8, the ingredient known as Argireline. A 2002 paper in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science described Argireline's design and examined its effect on wrinkle depth in volunteers.[4] A 2013 randomized, placebo-controlled study in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology evaluated it on peri-orbital lines in 60 Chinese subjects.[5] And a 2023 paper in Polymer Bulletin investigated nanoparticle delivery of acetyl octapeptide-3 itself.[6] Published human studies on SNAP-8 alone remain limited, and Simple Cosmetics does not claim otherwise.

Moisture, cushion and comfort

Three supporting ingredients round out the formula. A 2012 review in Dermato-Endocrinology examined hyaluronic acid, the family that includes the cream's sodium hyaluronate, for its role in skin moisture and aging.[7] Squalane, the stable cousin of squalene, adds cushion; a 2012 review in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research surveyed reported uses of squalene and squalane, including skin-hydrating and emollient roles.[8] And panthenol, the provitamin form of B5, has a long record in skin care research: a 2002 review in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology examined topical dexpanthenol,[9] and a 2002 study in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment looked at a dexpanthenol cream's effects on skin barrier recovery and hydration after irritation.[10]

Built for a simple routine

Smooth a small amount over clean, dry face and neck morning and evening, and follow with sunscreen during the day. The texture is designed to absorb without heavy greasiness and to layer under makeup.

How to get it

The full ingredient list is on the product page. Copper Glow Firming Cream (50 ml) is available now at simplecosmeticspro/product/copper-glow-firming-cream/, with a monthly subscription option that saves 10%. The cream is for external use only. Patch test before first use, avoid contact with the eyes, and stop use if irritation occurs.

Important note on the research: The studies cited in this release examined individual ingredients, in many cases at different concentrations, in different formulations or under different test conditions. They were not conducted on Copper Glow Firming Cream, and this release does not claim that Copper Glow produces the results described in them.

About Simple Cosmetics

Simple Cosmetics LLC, based in Boca Raton, Florida, makes peptide-based skin care, hair care and oral care products sold at simplecosmeticspro. Its products are cosmetics and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Melex Technologies Inc.

Melex Technologies Inc., based in Delray Beach, Florida, operates the Simple Peptide, Alpha Omega Peptide, Simple Life Science and Simple Cosmetics brands.

Media contact

Alex Ehrenthal, Founder & President

... | 561-501-1570

Simple Cosmetics LLC, 10055 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33498

References (studies on ingredients, not on Copper Glow)

Pickart L, Margolina A. Regenerative and Protective Actions of the GHK-Cu Peptide in the Light of the New Gene Data. Int J Mol Sci. 2018;19(7):1987. doi:10.3390/ijms19071987. PMID 29986520.

Pickart L, Vasquez-Soltero JM, Margolina A. GHK Peptide as a Natural Modulator of Multiple Cellular Pathways in Skin Regeneration. Biomed Res Int. 2015;2015:648108. doi:10.1155/2015/648108. PMID 26236730.

Badenhorst T, Svirskis D, Merrilees M, et al. Effects of GHK-Cu on MMP and TIMP Expression, Collagen and Elastin Production, and Facial Wrinkle Parameters. J Aging Sci. 2016;4(3):166. doi:10.4172/2329-8847.1000166.

Blanes-Mira C, Clemente J, Jodas G, et al. A synthetic hexapeptide (Argireline) with antiwrinkle activity. Int J Cosmet Sci. 2002;24(5):303-310. doi:10.1046/j.1467-2494.2002.00153.x. PMID 18498523.

Wang Y, Wang M, Xiao S, et al. The anti-wrinkle efficacy of argireline, a synthetic hexapeptide, in Chinese subjects: a randomized, placebo-controlled study. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2013;14(2):147-153. doi:10.1007/s40257-013-0009-9. PMID 23417317.

Baglamis S, Feyzioğlu-Demir E, Akgöl S. New insight into anti-wrinkle treatment: using nanoparticles as a controlled release system to increase acetyl octapeptide-3 efficiency. Polym Bull. 2023;80:12659-12681. doi:10.1007/s00289-022-04663-8.

Papakonstantinou E, Roth M, Karakiulakis G. Hyaluronic acid: a key molecule in skin aging. Dermatoendocrinol. 2012;4(3):253-258. doi:10.4161/derm.21923. PMID 23467280.

Kim SK, Karadeniz F. Biological importance and applications of squalene and squalane. Adv Food Nutr Res. 2012;65:223-233. doi:10.1016/B978-0-12-416003-3.00014-7. PMID 22361190.

Ebner F, Heller A, Rippke F, et al. Topical use of dexpanthenol in skin disorders. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2002;3(6):427-433. doi:10.2165/00128071-200203060-00005. PMID 12113650.

Proksch E, Nissen HP. Dexpanthenol enhances skin barrier repair and reduces inflammation after sodium lauryl sulphate-induced irritation. J Dermatolog Treat. 2002;13(4):173-178. doi:10.1080/09546630212345674. PMID 19753737.