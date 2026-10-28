YANGGE BIOTECH Publishes Natural Color Formulation Resources For Food And Beverage Manufacturers

MENAFN - GetNews) Articles on blue spirulina and red beet extract complement the company's ingredient portfolio, application support and international B2B sourcing services.

XI'AN, China - October 27, 2026 - Yangge Biotech Co., Ltd. (YANGGE BIOTECH ), an international supplier of plant extracts and natural food ingredients, has published application-focused resources covering blue spirulina phycocyanin and red beet extract. Published on October 13–14, 2026, the articles address color stability, formulation considerations and ingredient evaluation for food and beverage manufacturers, ingredient distributors and procurement teams.

The publications connect ingredient selection with practical development questions, including how processing conditions affect color performance and what documentation buyers should review when evaluating a supplier. Their coverage extends from phycocyanin fading to the selection of beet-derived coloring ingredients.

Blue Spirulina: Connecting Color Selection With Formulation Requirements

Blue spirulina pigment is one of Yangge's featured natural color ingredients. The company describes its offering as a water-soluble, spirulina-derived source of phycocyanin and lists multiple color-value grades, including E18 and E25. Its product information identifies potential applications in beverages, confectionery and frozen desserts, among other food formats.

Two of the published articles examine phycocyanin stability and color fading. They discuss processing temperature, acidity, light exposure and storage, while identifying questions that formulation and purchasing teams can raise during ingredient evaluation. The articles also address the importance of reviewing specifications and batch documentation rather than selecting an ingredient solely by its commercial grade designation.

For buyers considering blue spirulina, the resources provide background for discussions about the intended formulation, manufacturing process and testing requirements. They are a starting point for evaluation, not a guarantee of performance across different finished products.

A Broader Perspective on Botanical Color Selection

The accompanying red beet extract article extends the discussion to red-color applications. It examines differences among beet-derived ingredient formats, color-strength specifications and procurement documentation, helping readers identify questions to resolve before choosing a material for development work.

These featured ingredients sit within Yangge's broader natural color portfolio, which includes options derived from beetroot, purple sweet potato, paprika, spirulina and other sources. The company offers powder and liquid formats, alongside custom color-matching and formulation support for customers seeking particular shades and application characteristics.

This application-focused approach gives buyers an opportunity to discuss more than the desired color alone. Yangge's published service information includes customization of shades, concentrations and formulations according to customer specifications.

Documentation and Sourcing Support for International Buyers

Yangge identifies certificates of analysis and material safety data sheets among the documentation it can provide for customer review. Its blue spirulina product page also invites requests for specifications, samples, pricing and packaging-related services.

The new articles complement that product information by outlining sourcing considerations such as batch documentation, analytical information and application testing. Together, these materials provide a basis for discussions between purchasing teams, product developers and the supplier before commercial procurement.

Availability and Related Reading

The company-authored articles are available through the YANGGE BIOTECH blog:



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For product specifications, certificates of analysis, sample inquiries and quotations, business customers can contact .... Requests should identify the ingredient of interest, intended application, destination market and anticipated quantity so that product and supply details can be discussed for the project.

About Yangge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Yangge Biotech Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier serving international food, beverage and nutrition businesses. Its portfolio includes botanical extracts, natural color ingredients, superfood powders and vegetable protein ingredients. The company works with customers on ingredient sourcing and application requirements, offering product information and customer support for B2B purchasing and development projects.