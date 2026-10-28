GUITION Introduces The Visiongo Collection, Headlined By The 7-Inch ESP32-P4 All-In-One Display Module

MENAFN - GetNews) Display your vision - one module for it all

SHENZHEN, China - October 27, 2026 - GUITION (Shenzhen Jingcai Intelligent Co., Ltd.), GUITION,a rapidly growing technology brand specializing in human-machine interaction (HMI) display solutions, today introduces the VisionGo Collection - a new lineup of high-performance, plug-and-play embedded display modules designed to accelerate product development and elevate everyday interfaces. Leading the collection is the 7-Inch ESP32-P4 All-in-One Display Module (Model: JC1060P470C_I_W_Y) - a compact yet powerful solution that blends dual-core RISC-V performance, vibrant high-definition visuals, and seamless wireless connectivity.

Designed for effortless integration, the flagship 7-inch module features a sleek, production-ready form factor that fits easily into smart home panels, industrial controls, medical devices, and portable prototypes. Its capacitive touch screen and rich interface set turn it into a complete HMI accessory - easy to develop, easy to deploy. Available across a range of sizes and configurations, the VisionGo lineup is built to complement modern development workflows as much as final products.

As the high-performance flagship of the VisionGo Collection, the 7-Inch ESP32-P4 module solves one of the most common modern frustrations for engineers and makers: slow UI development and fragmented hardware. From smart home dashboards and industrial automation to energy storage systems, 3D printers, EV charging piles, medical equipment, and commercial displays, it delivers fast, reliable rendering and connectivity in a form that feels as powerful as it looks.

Guided by GUITION's“Make Product Development Simpler” philosophy, the All-in-One 7-Inch module combines up to 360–400 MHz dual-core processing with crystal-clear 1024×600 resolution and a soft, professional finish - where performance meets intuitive, expressive everyday tech - bringing together speed, portability, and a fresh sense of clarity in one essential HMI solution.

A High-Definition ESP32-P4 Display Module Built for Life on the Move (and in Production)

As the hero product of the new VisionGo series, the 7-Inch ESP32-P4 Fast-Rendering Display Module is designed to move with developers and end-users through every stage - from rapid prototyping and city-lab testing to full production, travel demos, and field deployment. It delivers dependable high-speed performance.

With dual-core RISC-V architecture (main frequency up to 360 MHz / 400 MHz class), 32 MB PSRAM, 16 MB Flash, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and hardware accelerators, it renders significantly faster and smoother than previous-generation modules, helping reduce downtime and keeping up with fast-paced development cycles where every day matters. In real-world use, it supports fluid 16.7-million-color graphics, multi-layer UIs, and multimedia, while remaining power-efficient for always-on or battery-powered applications (results may vary by configuration and software).

In addition, select VisionGo models feature rich expansion including TF card slot, multiple GPIOs, MIPI-CSI camera support (on related P4 variants), USB OTG, and full compatibility with Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, MicroPython, LVGL, ESPHome, Home Assistant, and GUITION's own visual tools - offering a seamless all-in-one development and runtime experience for the modern embedded ecosystem.

Big Performance in a Compact, Ready-to-Ship Form

Despite integrating a high-capacity dual-core MCU, high-resolution IPS/TFT panel with capacitive touch, dual wireless radios, battery management options, and extensive I/O, the VisionGo 7-Inch flagship maintains a remarkably compact and installation-friendly form factor. This thoughtful integration of multiple display, compute, and connectivity solutions into a single module allows users to carry less hardware complexity while staying fully powered and interactive throughout the product lifecycle.

Crystal-Clarity Design Meets Professional Aesthetics

Beyond raw performance, the 7-Inch flagship introduces a refined design evolution for the VisionGo Collection. Inspired by clear vision and industrial elegance, the exterior is defined by a clean, modern silhouette with a softly luminous, high-quality finish that feels precise in the hand and naturally professional in everyday use. Its balanced proportions and excellent color reproduction create a sense of light-filled, detail-rich beauty - sharp, fluid, and emotionally confident. Designed to move effortlessly between prototype bench and finished enclosure, it transforms everyday HMI development into something more personal, expressive, and visually compelling.

The design carries a sense of relaxed engineering ease and open clarity - smooth, muted professional tones with gentle glow - evoking reliability, openness, and understated modernity. It brings together emotional comfort for the end user and modern clarity for the developer, creating a product experience that feels refreshing, fresh, and distinctly capable.

The VisionGo family is available in practical, application-driven configurations, including:



7-Inch 1024×600 Capacitive Touch (JC1060P470C_I_W_Y)

10.1-Inch 800×1280 options (JC8012P4A1C_I_W_Y series)

Compact ESP32-P4 development cores and smaller sizes down to 1.28 inches Non-touch and specialized variants

Each configuration expresses a different balance of size, resolution, touch, and expansion - from ultra-portable everyday interfaces to larger multi-device control panels - allowing users to reflect their project needs and style in a subtle, intuitive way.

This design direction reflects GUITION's continued commitment to creating products that feel technically resonant, visually clear, and naturally present in everyday smart and industrial life.

GUITION Introduces the VisionGo Collection, Headlined by the 7-Inch ESP32-P4 All-in-One

Power, your way - fast rendering or gentle efficiency.

Designed for flexible everyday and industrial life, the 7-Inch flagship moves naturally with projects through different moments of the development and deployment day.

Its High-Performance Mode delivers full dual-core output and rich graphics, quickly powering complex UIs, animations, camera feeds, and multi-protocol connectivity during intensive coding sessions, demos, or busy production environments when time feels limited.

For lighter everyday essentials - including status dashboards, simple controls, sensor readouts, portable tools, and always-on panels - it also offers optimized efficiency modes, providing steady, controlled power and thermal behavior for a smoother and more comfortable long-term experience.

This dual-mode flexibility brings the idea of“Display Up & Go Anywhere” into daily engineering life - offering maximum capability when the project demands it, and a softer, more relaxed footprint for everything in between.

The VisionGo Collection Lineup

Alongside the 7-Inch ESP32-P4 flagship, the VisionGo family is designed as a complete HMI ecosystem for different lifestyles, industries, and daily needs.

The main series spans a range of sizes from 1.28 inches to 21.5 inches and capacities suited to everything from compact everyday interfaces to extended multi-device control. Select models feature advanced P4/S3 silicon, Apple-ecosystem-friendly wireless patterns where relevant, capacitive or resistive touch, and full Guition software support - designed for users who value all-in-one convenience and seamless multi-platform compatibility in their routine.

A lighter series within the lineup focuses on portability and simplicity, offering slim, travel- and enclosure-friendly designs for makers and OEMs who prioritize easy everyday carry or rapid prototyping and do not require the highest multimedia features. Higher-spec options within this range extend graphics and connectivity headroom for longer, more demanding applications.

Together, the VisionGo family creates a flexible and intuitive product system - allowing users to choose the level of performance and size that fits their lifestyle or production line, from minimal everyday modules to full-featured multi-device HMI support - all unified under GUITION's“Make Product Development Simpler” and“Display in Clarity” philosophy.

Expanding GUITION's Global and U.S. Presence

The launch of the VisionGo family marks another important milestone in GUITION's continued expansion across global and U.S. markets and reinforces the brand's growing momentum in the lifestyle technology, industrial HMI, and embedded display category.

Since its founding in 2021 by a core team of eight senior engineers with over a decade of experience, GUITION (Shenzhen Jingcai Intelligent Co., Ltd.) has rapidly expanded across major platforms and developer communities, earning strong recognition among makers, OEMs, and engineers who seek products that combine high performance with development simplicity. The company operates a 1,500-square-meter R&D and production facility with monthly capacity exceeding 100,000 units and holds key certifications including CE, RED, FCC, and RoHS.

The brand's star ESP32-series products have previously ranked among top choices in the embedded display and smart HMI category, reflecting increasing demand for design-led, ready-to-use portable and industrial charging-free (display) solutions tailored to modern connected lifestyles and Industry 4.0 needs.

With the introduction of the VisionGo 7-Inch ESP32-P4 flagship, GUITION continues to strengthen its position as a next-generation HMI technology brand built for developers and end-users alike - one that brings together speed, clarity, beauty, and motionally smooth interaction in everyday essentials.

This launch also represents the next phase of GUITION's broader global growth strategy, as the brand continues to expand its product ecosystem and deepen its connection with customers seeking stylish, high-performance display technology for work, travel, smart homes, industrial control, and life on the move.

Availability

The VisionGo 7-Inch ESP32-P4 flagship and the full VisionGo Collection are available starting today through the official website , major e-commerce channels, and GUITION's authorized partners. Customization services for structure, UI, software, and hardware are fully supported.

About GUITION

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Longhua, Shenzhen, GUITION (Shenzhen Jingcai Intelligent Co., Ltd.) is a modern technology brand inspired by real-world engineering and end-user needs.

Guided by its signature philosophy,“Make Product Development Simpler,” GUITION creates HMI and embedded display products that combine high performance, emotional clarity, and practical aesthetics.

From USART-HMI serial modules and ESP32 LCD display solutions (1.28" to 21.5") to proprietary cross-platform Guition visual interface development software supporting rapid UI design, voice interaction, and smart home control, the brand is committed to empowering developers and companies to move through product creation freely, confidently, and authentically - with solutions designed to seamlessly integrate into smart home, industrial control, commercial display, energy storage, medical, lighting, 3D printing, EV charging, and personal expression applications.

By reimagining display technology through the lens of simplicity, performance, and individuality, GUITION continues to build a global brand experience that resonates with today's makers, engineers, and innovators everywhere.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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(official product gallery)