MENAFN - GetNews)"Metal Detectors Pro offers the best metal detectors & professional gold detectors."Discover why buyers choose Metal Detectors Pro for professional gold detectors and 3D scanners. BBB A+ Accredited, U.S.-based, with trusted customer reviews.

United States of America - October 27th, 2026 - When shopping for the best metal detectors or investing in a professional gold detector, choosing the right retailer is just as important as selecting the right equipment.

Professional metal detectors, 3D ground scanners, and advanced gold detection systems can represent a significant investment. Before purchasing, buyers naturally want to know whether the retailer is legitimate, whether the equipment is genuine, and whether reliable customer support will be available.

At Metal Detectors Pro (MetalDetectorsPro), we understand these concerns.

We are a legitimate, U.S.-based professional metal detector retailer headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. We are also a Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited Business with an A+ rating, and our customers can share their experiences on independent review platforms, including Trustpilot and Google.

Our goal is to help customers research, compare, and purchase professional metal detection equipment with greater confidence.

Here are the reasons buyers choose Metal Detectors Pro for their gold prospecting, treasure hunting, and underground exploration equipment.

1. Metal Detectors Pro Is a BBB Accredited Business With an A+ Rating

One of the most important considerations when purchasing expensive equipment online is whether the seller operates as a legitimate business.

Metal Detectors Pro is officially accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ BBB rating.

Our BBB profile identifies our business in Cary, North Carolina, and confirms our accreditation.

BBB accreditation means a business has committed to the BBB Standards for Trust, including principles relating to honest advertising, transparency, responsiveness, and integrity.

The A+ rating reflects the BBB's assessment under its rating system. It is not a product-performance certification or a guarantee of every customer transaction.

For customers purchasing high-value professional metal detectors, our independently listed business credentials provide an additional way to evaluate our company before placing an order.

Verify our business directly: Metal Detectors Pro – BBB Business Profil

2. Trusted Customer Reviews on Trustpilot and Google

Customer feedback is another important factor when deciding where to buy professional gold detectors.

Rather than relying only on information published by a retailer, buyers can examine independent reviews to understand other customers' experiences.

Metal Detectors Pro Reviews on Trustpilot

Metal Detectors Pro has a 4.4 out of 5 Trustpilot rating, based on 10 reviews as of October 2026.

Customers have shared experiences involving product selection, customer service, delivery, and purchasing professional detection equipment.

Some reviewers specifically mention receiving assistance when comparing different scanners and detectors, while others describe their experiences with shipping and product support.

We encourage prospective buyers to read the complete reviews, including their dates and details, to form their own opinions.

Read our customer feedback: Metal Detectors Pro on Trustpilo

Review ratings and counts may change over time.

Metal Detectors Pro Google Customer Reviews

Metal Detectors Pro also reports a 5 out of 5 Google customer review rating.

Google customer feedback offers another way for buyers to learn about our business and customer experiences.

We encourage customers to review the latest available feedback when evaluating any online retailer.

Together, these review platforms provide opportunities for customers to share their experiences and for future buyers to research our company before making a purchase.

3. A Legitimate U.S.-Based Professional Metal Detector Retailer

When buying specialized equipment online, knowing who you're purchasing from matters.

Metal Detectors Pro operates from the United States, with our business office located in Cary, North Carolina.

Our business contact information:

Metal Detectors Pro

150 Preston Executive Drive, Suite 201

Cary, NC 27513, USA

Phone: (888) 283-6272

Email:...

Our business contact details are publicly available, allowing customers to reach us with questions about products, orders, shipping, and customer service.

Being a U.S.-based retailer also provides buyers with a clearly identified domestic business contact when purchasing equipment that may be manufactured internationally.

For customers investing in specialized underground exploration equipment, transparent business information is an important part of a confident purchasing decision.

4. A Specialized Selection of Professional Gold Detectors

Not every metal detector is designed for the same application.

Some detectors are optimized for finding small natural gold nuggets, while others are marketed for deep metallic targets, underground mapping, or specialized exploration.

At Metal Detectors Pro, we focus on equipment for buyers who want to explore different detection technologies and applications.

Our product selection includes:



Professional gold detectors for gold prospecting and buried metal searches.

3D ground scanners for subsurface measurements and anomaly visualization.

Deep-seeking metal detectors for investigating larger buried metallic objects.

Long-range detection systems marketed for broad-area exploration.

Pulse Induction and VLF metal detectors for different target and terrain requirements. Groundwater and underground exploration equipment for specialized survey applications.

By offering multiple categories, we help customers compare different approaches rather than assuming that one detector is suitable for every search.

Whether you're a hobbyist upgrading your equipment or a professional evaluating a more specialized system, understanding the technology is essential.

5. Access to Recognized Metal Detector Brands

Choosing a reputable retailer also means understanding which manufacturers and products are available.

Metal Detectors Pro offers equipment from specialized metal detection and ground scanning brands, including:



OKM – Professional ground scanners and underground exploration equipment.

GER Detect – Multi-system gold detectors and ground scanning devices.

BR Systems – Gold and treasure detection equipment.

Groundtech – Underground imaging and scanning systems.

GeoGround – Gold detection and exploration equipment.

Garrett – Metal detectors for various detection applications. Ajax Detection – Professional metal detection and exploration systems.

Different brands offer different technologies, interfaces, accessories, and manufacturer-described capabilities.

We encourage buyers to review product specifications carefully, particularly when comparing advertised detection depth, search range, target identification, and imaging functions.

Our aim is to make it easier to research suitable equipment and understand the differences between available models.

6. Guidance When Choosing the Best Metal Detector for Your Needs

The best metal detector is not necessarily the most expensive model or the device with the highest advertised detection depth.

It is the equipment that best matches your search target, terrain, experience, and budget.

For example, a customer searching for small natural gold nuggets may benefit from a different technology than someone investigating a possible underground chamber.

When comparing equipment, important questions include:

What are you searching for? Natural gold, coins, larger metallic objects, buried artifacts, or subsurface structures may require different technologies.

What are the ground conditions? Mineralized soil, clay, sand, and rocky terrain can influence performance.

Do you need direct metal detection or ground imaging? A conventional metal detector and a 3D geophysical scanner may measure different properties.

How important is target discrimination? Some detectors can help reject certain unwanted metal responses, although no ordinary Target ID reading guarantees gold identification.

What is your budget? Consider not only the detector's price but also accessories, software, training, and support.

At Metal Detectors Pro, we welcome pre-purchase questions so customers can better understand their options before investing in professional equipment.

7. Genuine Equipment, Manufacturer Information, and Warranty Support

Authenticity is an important concern when purchasing high-value metal detectors.

Metal Detectors Pro states that it sources genuine equipment through manufacturers and official distribution channels.

Customers should expect to receive equipment that matches their order and the applicable product description.

Depending on the model, product packages may include manufacturer documentation, accessories, software, and warranty information.

Before purchasing, we recommend confirming:



The exact model and equipment package.

Included accessories and software.

Manufacturer warranty terms.

Product availability and estimated shipping arrangements.

Applicable return conditions. Available training or technical assistance.

Warranty coverage and service procedures may differ between manufacturers and products.

Our team can help customers review relevant information before placing an order.

8. Secure Online Shopping and Clear Order Information

Purchasing professional gold detectors online often involves transactions worth thousands of dollars.

For that reason, buyers should feel comfortable reviewing the checkout process, payment options, and order information before completing a purchase.

MetalDetectorsPro uses a secure online storefront and provides order information through its ecommerce checkout process.

Customers can review available payment methods, order details, and applicable policies before purchasing.

For orders involving bank wire transfers or other payment arrangements, we recommend confirming payment instructions directly through our official business contact channels.

We also encourage customers to retain their invoices, order confirmations, and relevant correspondence.

A transparent purchasing process is an important part of building long-term customer relationships.

9. Customer Support Before and After Your Purchase

Buying a professional gold detector is often only the beginning.

Advanced detection equipment may require setup, software installation, configuration, or familiarity with specialized search modes.

Our customer support team is available to answer questions about available products, orders, and applicable support resources.

Depending on the equipment and manufacturer, assistance may involve product documentation, operating instructions, warranty procedures, or technical support arrangements.

We encourage customers to contact us before purchasing if they have questions about compatibility, accessories, or the equipment's intended application.

Metal Detectors Pro customer support:

Phone: (888) 283-6272Email:...

Business hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM Eastern Time.

10. Professional Equipment for Different Buyers and Applications

Metal Detectors Pro serves customers researching equipment for a variety of purposes.

Gold Prospectors

Gold prospectors may require detectors with sensitivity to natural gold and features suitable for mineralized ground.

Treasure Hunters

Treasure hunters often compare metal discrimination, target identification, depth capability, and available search modes.

Professional Ground Scanner Buyers

Customers investigating subsurface anomalies may need 3D ground scanners or other geophysical equipment with suitable sensors and visualization software.

Archaeological and Historical Research

Researchers may use appropriate metal detection or geophysical methods to support authorized investigations of historical sites.

Commercial and Institutional Buyers

Organizations purchasing specialized equipment may need detailed specifications, quotations, invoices, and clear purchasing information.

Our diverse product categories make it possible to explore equipment for different budgets, applications, and experience levels.

11. Transparent Information About Professional Detector Capabilities

When purchasing professional detection equipment, realistic expectations are essential.

Some manufacturers advertise impressive maximum detection depths, long-range search capabilities, or the ability to identify specific buried metals.

However, advertised specifications are not necessarily equivalent to independently verified performance.

For example, a 3D ground scanner may visualize a subsurface anomaly without proving that it contains gold.

Similarly, a detector with a gold-specific search mode does not necessarily distinguish gold from every other buried metal.

We encourage buyers to consider the instrument's actual sensing technology, available test evidence, target size, soil conditions, and intended application.

Choosing equipment based on informed expectations can help customers make better purchasing decisions.

12. Why BBB Accreditation and Independent Reviews Matter for Expensive Detectors

When purchasing an inexpensive hobby detector, buyers may be comfortable making a quick decision.

But professional gold detectors and ground scanners can require a much larger financial commitment.

This makes retailer research especially important.

BBB accreditation provides an independently listed business credential.

Customer reviews provide additional perspectives on purchasing experiences.

Published contact information helps buyers identify and reach the business.

Product information and manufacturer documentation help customers evaluate whether equipment is appropriate for their needs.

None of these factors alone guarantees a perfect transaction. Together, however, they give customers more information to consider when choosing where to shop.

For Metal Detectors Pro, our BBB accreditation, public business information, specialized product selection, and customer reviews are important parts of our commitment to earning buyer confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions About Metal Detectors Pro -

Is MetalDetectorsPro legitimate?

Yes. Metal Detectors Pro is a U.S.-based professional metal detector retailer with a publicly listed business address in Cary, North Carolina. The company is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Is Metal Detectors Pro BBB Accredited?

Yes. Metal Detectors Pro is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Customers can verify the current accreditation and rating directly through the BBB website.

What is the Trustpilot rating for Metal Detectors Pro?

As of October 2026, Metal Detectors Pro has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, based on 10 customer reviews. Ratings and review counts may change.

Does Metal Detectors Pro have Google reviews?

Yes. Metal Detectors Pro reports a 5/5 Google customer review rating. Buyers should consult the current Google listing for the latest review information.

Where is Metal Detectors Pro located?

Metal Detectors Pro is based in Cary, North Carolina, USA, at 150 Preston Executive Drive, Suite 201, Cary, NC 27513.

Does Metal Detectors Pro sell professional gold detectors?

Yes. Our selection includes professional gold detectors, deep-seeking metal detectors, long-range systems, and 3D ground scanning equipment.

What metal detector brands does Metal Detectors Pro carry?

Our product selection includes brands such as OKM, GER Detect, BR Systems, Groundtech, GeoGround, Garrett, and Ajax Detection, subject to current availability.

Can I contact Metal Detectors Pro before purchasing?

Yes. You can contact our customer support team at (888) 283-6272 or... to ask about products and purchasing options.

Does Metal Detectors Pro offer warranty support?

Warranty coverage and service procedures depend on the product and manufacturer. Customers should review the applicable warranty terms before purchasing.

Why should I buy a professional gold detector from Metal Detectors Pro?

Metal Detectors Pro combines a specialized product selection, U.S.-based business contact information, BBB accreditation, independent customer reviews, and access to customer support.

These factors help buyers research equipment and make informed purchasing decisions.

Final Thoughts: Why Choose Metal Detectors Pro?

Purchasing the best metal detector or professional gold detector is about more than comparing specifications and prices.

It's also about choosing a retailer with identifiable business credentials, accessible customer support, genuine product sourcing, and transparent purchasing information.

At Metal Detectors Pro, we are proud to be a U.S.-based professional metal detector retailer with BBB accreditation and an A+ rating.

Our Trustpilot reviews, reported Google customer rating, and publicly available business information provide additional ways for buyers to research our company.

Whether you're searching for a professional gold detector, 3D ground scanner, deep-seeking metal detector, or specialized exploration system, we welcome the opportunity to help you explore your options.

Shop Professional Metal Detectors With Confidence

Explore our selection of professional gold detectors, metal detectors, and 3D ground scanners at MetalDetectorsPro.

Compare equipment, review manufacturer specifications, and contact our team with questions before placing your order.

Discover Metal Detectors Pro - professional detection equipment from a BBB Accredited U.S. retailer.

Website:

Phone: (888) 283-6272

Email:...

About Metal Detectors Pro

Metal Detectors Pro offers a premium selection of professional metal detectors for gold prospecting, treasure hunting. Explore our top rated models for gold and treasure hunting today!