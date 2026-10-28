Best AI Testing Platform, Amikoo, Launches Workers To Automate End-To-End Playwright Tests For Every Pull Request

MENAFN - GetNews) Amikoo helps teams choose meaningful Playwright coverage, verify critical user workflows, investigate failures, and keep tests current in their own repositories.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 27, 2026 - AI coding tools such as Claude Code and Cursor are accelerating software development, but the work of verifying that a running application still behaves as intended has not gone away. On teams with little or no dedicated QA automation capacity, developers often inherit end-to-end (E2E) testing on top of their product work-deciding what to cover, troubleshooting failed runs, and maintaining tests as the application changes.

Amikoo, an agentic E2E testing platform by MuukLabs, addresses that gap with Workers, recurring AI automations that let developers delegate ongoing verification. Workers help determine which workflows need Playwright coverage, create and run tests, investigate failures, repair outdated tests, and report defects. Drawing on six years of QA experience, Amikoo is designed to help teams keep testing current as release cycles accelerate, without turning E2E maintenance into another developer-owned project.

Developers configure a Worker by choosing a trigger, such as a pull request opening, a test failing, a test run finishing, or a recurring schedule, then describing the job in plain English. Before it runs, Amikoo presents a step-by-step plan for review and approval. Once approved, the Worker executes when triggered and delivers results through the team's selected destinations, including Slack, Jira, email, or directly inside a pull request. Amikoo connects to GitHub and Azure DevOps and supports teams migrating existing suites from Cypress or Selenium to Playwright. Tests remain standard Playwright TypeScript committed to the customer's own repository, so teams retain readable, portable test code that can run independently of Amikoo.

At Ariso, CTO Max Heckel configured an Amikoo Worker to explore the application and add roughly 20 Playwright tests per day. Within a few weeks, the suite had grown to more than 500 tests, running automatically after staging deployments so the team could review results before production releases. More importantly, Heckel estimates Amikoo caught two or three defects before they reached production, including a delete button that threw an error.

“I said to Amikoo just explore the app and add 20 end-to-end tests every day. Then I came back and there were 500-plus tests,” said Max Heckel, CTO of Ariso.

The gap Workers address is not test creation alone. As products change, teams must decide which critical user workflows need verification, distinguish likely product defects from broken or outdated tests, and prevent their regression suites from falling behind. Rather than adding more test scripts for developers to maintain, Workers automate that recurring loop while preserving developers' access to the underlying tests and results. Read the full Ariso case study.

“AI agents are making it easier to write code and tests, but more tests don't automatically mean more confidence. In agentic development, the harder question is which user workflows to verify after each change-and who keeps that coverage trustworthy as the product evolves. Amikoo takes ownership of that loop, from selecting meaningful Playwright coverage to running, diagnosing, and maintaining it, so developers can focus on building,” said Ivan Barajas, CEO & Co-founder of Amikoo.

Amikoo is built for developers who own E2E testing alongside their regular product work, especially teams adopting coding agents and teams whose manual regression or Playwright, Cypress, or Selenium workflows have outgrown their available capacity. Workers are available now through Amikoo's seven-day free trial. Worker limits and execution options vary by plan. Teams can also book a live walkthrough of Workers on their own repository at amikoo.

About Amikoo

Amikoo is an agentic end-to-end testing platform built by MuukLabs that helps developers delegate coverage selection, Playwright test creation, execution, failure diagnosis, maintenance, and reporting as applications change. It integrates with GitHub and Azure DevOps, supports migrations from Cypress and Selenium, and keeps standard Playwright tests in customers' own repositories. MuukLabs also operates MuukTest, its expert-backed QA services brand.