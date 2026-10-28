MENAFN - GetNews) "Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas, Raleigh"Raleigh-area voters named Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas a 2026 Bronze winner in Raleigh's Best Pools & Spas, presented by The News & Observer. It is the company's fourth Pools & Spas award since 2022.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 27, 2026 - Raleigh-area voters have named Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas a 2026 Bronze winner in the Pools & Spas category of Raleigh's Best, the annual public-vote program presented by The News & Observer. Winners were announced Oct. 25.

The honor is the company's fourth Pools & Spas award and sixth Raleigh's Best award since 2022, according to the program's listing for the business.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools took Gold and Rising Sun Pools & Spas took Silver in the 2026 Pools & Spas category, according to the program's results at votedraleighsbest/listing/2026/pools-spas.

Chosen by the public

Raleigh's Best winners are selected by the public, not by a judging panel. Under the program's official rules, residents nominate local businesses across more than 230 categories, then vote online for the nominees.

Nominations for 2026 ran June 8 to June 19. Voting ran July 6 to July 24, with one vote allowed per category per day. Votes were tabulated by a third party.

A record dating to 2022

The program's listing shows Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas as a Gold winner in Pools & Spas in 2022 and 2023, and a Gold winner in Outdoor Living in 2023.

In 2025, the listing shows a Bronze win in Pools & Spas and a Silver win in Outdoor Living. The 2026 Bronze adds to that record.

What it means for Raleigh shoppers

The winning listing is for the company's Raleigh showroom, Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas of Raleigh, at 4205 Wake Forest Road, just off the I-440 Beltline at the Wake Forest Road exit.

The showroom displays Wellis and Dynasty hot tubs and swim spas side by side, so shoppers can compare seating, jets, and sizes on one floor rather than relying on a single brand.

Finnleo saunas are also on display in Raleigh. Epic carries Finnleo indoor and outdoor models in traditional, infrared, and hybrid heating styles, and shoppers can compare seating layouts, exterior dimensions, and electrical requirements before choosing. The current lineup is at epichottubs/saunas/.

The showroom is open seven days a week, and walk-ins are welcome without an appointment. Hot tub and swim spa prices include a cover, cover lifter, steps, and starter chemicals, and 0% O.A.C. options are available.

Service after the sale

Epic Hot Tubs runs its own in-house service department. Its technicians repair jet pumps, heaters, and plumbing on hot tubs and swim spas.

The company also offers water care packages, and owners can bring a water sample to any Epic store for a water report with recommendations for chemicals and balancers.

Five showrooms across North Carolina

Beyond Raleigh, Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas operates showrooms in Durham, Sanford, Pineville (South Charlotte), and Cornelius (North Charlotte). Each carries hot tubs and swim spas, and the company also offers saunas, cold plunges, and swimming pools.

All five showrooms are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Store locations, brand profiles, and press coverage are collected at .

About Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas

Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas is a locally owned North Carolina retailer of hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, cold plunges, and swimming pools, with showrooms in Raleigh, Durham, Sanford, Pineville, and Cornelius. The company operates an in-house service department for repairs and water care. Directions and reviews for the Raleigh showroom are on its Google Business Profile, Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas of Raleigh.

Learn more at