OTSUKA CORPORATION And Acronis Launch New Cloud Backup Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2” strengthens data protection with immutable retention of 90 or 180 backup versions TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTSUKA CORPORATION (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Yuji Otsuka) and Acronis Japan Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hisao Toyama; hereinafter "Acronis") today announced that they have jointly commercialized Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, an OTSUKA CORPORATION proprietary solution based on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and that OTSUKA CORPORATION will launch the service on October 29, 2026. The service will help customers strengthen their defenses against ransomware and support business continuity.





Businesses face growing risks of data loss from ransomware that encrypts files, natural disasters and equipment failures. Backup devices located at the same site as production servers, as well as continuously connected storage, may also be affected during an incident. This creates a need to store data separately in the cloud, in addition to backups maintained on premises. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a cloud cyber protection platform from Acronis, with deployments protecting more than 750,000 businesses in over 150 countries. The platform is widely adopted by businesses around the world and has an extensive track record. OTSUKA CORPORATION has provided customers with backup solutions through its offering of Acronis products. Immutable cloud backups with deployment and operational support

Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, offered by OTSUKA CORPORATION, is based on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a cloud platform for service providers that delivers robust data protection and centralized management of backup and recovery. The service automatically backs up selected files and folders to an Acronis Cyber Cloud data center, where backup data is stored in an immutable state that prevents modification or deletion. OTSUKA CORPORATION handles initial setup as well as restores and changes to backup settings after the service goes live. Customers can choose storage capacity plans ranging from 500 GB to 10 TB, with retention of either 90 or 180 backup versions, according to their operating environment. In the event of an equipment failure, disaster or cyberattack, customers can select the required recovery point from the stored backups and restore individual files or folders. This reduces the risk of ransomware tampering with or deleting backup data and provides a way to restore data to its state before an incident. OTSUKA CORPORATION's deployment support and managed operations strengthen data protection while reducing the burden of day-to-day administration. Service overview

Service name Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2 Service launch date October 29, 2026 Pricing From JPY 16,000 per server per month, excluding tax. Initial setup fees and a specified maintenance contract are required separately. Sales target 300 contracts in the first 12 months after launch



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Through Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, built on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, OTSUKA CORPORATION and Acronis Japan will continue to help customers strengthen data protection and business continuity.

Executive comments

“We are delighted to partner with OTSUKA CORPORATION to bring customers Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, built on our Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform,” said Hisao Toyama, President and Representative Director of Acronis Japan Co., Ltd.“Preparing for ransomware attacks and natural disasters requires more than creating backups. It is essential to store them in a way that ensures they can be reliably restored when needed. By combining immutable cloud backup storage that prevents modification or deletion with OTSUKA CORPORATION's deployment and operational support services, this service provides an environment customers can use with confidence. We will continue to draw on the strengths of both companies to support customers' data protection and business continuity.”

“Data is a critical business asset that underpins business continuity. However, increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and large-scale disasters mean that conventional backup measures alone are often no longer sufficient,” said Yoshihiro Tokura, Managing Corporate Officer of OTSUKA CORPORATION.“We are stepping up our efforts to protect customers' valuable data and help them continue operating with confidence. As part of these efforts, we are very pleased to launch Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, powered by Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. By combining Acronis' advanced technology with our deployment and operational support services, we are confident that we can make an even greater contribution to customers' data protection and business continuity. We will continue to support digital transformation and business continuity by providing services best suited to our customers' business needs.”

About Acronis:

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit acronis.com.

Customer inquiries

OTSUKA CORPORATION

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Media contacts

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