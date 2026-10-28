OTSUKA CORPORATION And Acronis Launch New Cloud Backup Service
|Service name
|Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2
|Service launch date
|October 29, 2026
|Pricing
|From JPY 16,000 per server per month, excluding tax. Initial setup fees and a specified maintenance contract are required separately.
|Sales target
|300 contracts in the first 12 months after launch
Service website:
Through Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, built on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, OTSUKA CORPORATION and Acronis Japan will continue to help customers strengthen data protection and business continuity.
Executive comments
“We are delighted to partner with OTSUKA CORPORATION to bring customers Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, built on our Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform,” said Hisao Toyama, President and Representative Director of Acronis Japan Co., Ltd.“Preparing for ransomware attacks and natural disasters requires more than creating backups. It is essential to store them in a way that ensures they can be reliably restored when needed. By combining immutable cloud backup storage that prevents modification or deletion with OTSUKA CORPORATION's deployment and operational support services, this service provides an environment customers can use with confidence. We will continue to draw on the strengths of both companies to support customers' data protection and business continuity.”
“Data is a critical business asset that underpins business continuity. However, increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and large-scale disasters mean that conventional backup measures alone are often no longer sufficient,” said Yoshihiro Tokura, Managing Corporate Officer of OTSUKA CORPORATION.“We are stepping up our efforts to protect customers' valuable data and help them continue operating with confidence. As part of these efforts, we are very pleased to launch Rakuraku Cloud Backup 2, powered by Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. By combining Acronis' advanced technology with our deployment and operational support services, we are confident that we can make an even greater contribution to customers' data protection and business continuity. We will continue to support digital transformation and business continuity by providing services best suited to our customers' business needs.”
About Acronis:
Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit acronis.com.
Customer inquiries
OTSUKA CORPORATION
Server and Storage Section, Infrastructure Network Group, MM Promotion Department
Tel: +81-3-3514-7582 | Fax: +81-3-3514-7564
Email:...
Media contacts
OTSUKA CORPORATION - Public Relations Dept
Tel: +81-3-3514-7102
Email:...
Acronis Japan Co., Ltd. - Public Relations
Email: ...
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