Cyclone 'Arnab': IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert In 9 Jharkhand Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 28 (IANS) Weather conditions have changed across Jharkhand under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which originated in the Bay of Bengal.

Several parts of the state, including the capital Ranchi, have been witnessing rainfall since Wednesday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a heavy rainfall warning for nine districts.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum districts. The impact of the cyclone is also expected to bring down temperatures across Jharkhand by around three to four degrees Celsius.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and the possibility of further deterioration, authorities have ordered the suspension of classes from kindergarten (KG) to Class 12 in Ranchi and Lohardaga districts on October 28 and 29 as a precautionary measure.

In Ranchi, intermittent showers have continued since Wednesday morning, while the sky remains overcast. Rainfall accompanied by strong winds has brought a noticeable change in the weather, with temperatures dropping across the city.

Similar conditions have been reported from several other parts of Jharkhand, including Hazaribagh, Koderma, Chaibasa, Deoghar, Giridih and Bokaro, where cloudy skies and rainfall have affected normal weather conditions.

Meteorological Department scientist Abhishek Anand explained that Jharkhand's geographical location means the Singhbhum region is likely to experience the cyclone's effects first.

Thereafter, rainfall and strong winds may spread to other parts of the state, depending on the storm's movement and intensity.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly in areas where heavy rainfall is expected.

Cyclone 'Arnab' reached the Andhra Pradesh coast early Wednesday morning.

According to the department's forecast, the cyclone was expected to cross the coast south of Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. During the landfall period, sustained wind speeds were projected to reach 125–135 kmph, while gusts could touch 150 kmph.

Amid the changing weather conditions, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri convened a meeting with officials from the departments concerned and issued directions to ensure preparedness and a prompt response to any weather-related emergencies.

As part of the precautionary arrangements, the electricity department's control room and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation's rapid response team have been placed on alert.

The teams have been instructed to respond immediately to incidents such as power supply disruptions and waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall or strong winds.

The Railways has also initiated precautionary measures in anticipation of the cyclone's impact.

According to information released by the Railways, the operations of at least half a dozen trains either originating from Jharkhand or passing through the state have been cancelled in view of the prevailing conditions.

The administration has appealed to residents to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.

Commuters have also been urged to exercise caution while travelling on roads affected by waterlogging and to remain alert to changing conditions.

The public has been asked to follow weather warnings issued by the Meteorological Department and comply with instructions from the local administration to minimise the risk of accidents and other emergencies.

Farmers, meanwhile, have been advised to shift harvested crops and other agricultural produce to safe locations to protect them from rain and strong winds.