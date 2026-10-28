Raj CM Sharma Takes Action Against 33 Officers Withholds Salary Increments, Pensions

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has taken strict disciplinary action against 33 serving and retired officers over alleged corruption, collusion with the illegal sand mining mafia, financial irregularities, and dereliction of duty.

The action includes withholding salary increments for 17 serving officers and withholding or reducing pensions for 16 retired officials. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated the state government's commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability under its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Following the resolution of 30 disciplinary cases involving major penalties, the government has approved the withholding of two to four annual salary increments for 17 serving state government officers. Separate orders have also been issued to withhold or reduce the pensions of 16 retired officials found guilty of serious misconduct.

The crackdown underscores the government's determination to hold officials accountable for misconduct, misuse of public resources, and financial irregularities, even after retirement.

The action against serving officers primarily concerns cases involving alleged collusion with criminals, illegal mining operators, and negligence in police investigations. An investigation found that a then-Circle Officer (CO) had colluded with individuals linked to illegal sand mining and criminal activities, allegedly receiving undue benefits. The government has approved the withholding of four annual salary increments, with cumulative effect.

In another criminal case, a then-Circle Inspector (CI), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and a constable were found negligent for failing to conduct a proper investigation. Disciplinary action has been taken against the personnel concerned, including the withholding of annual salary increments.

The state government has also taken action against officials found responsible for negligence in implementing government schemes and failing to discharge their official duties.

A Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer has been penalised for gross negligence in the inspection and maintenance of works undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Disciplinary action has been initiated against three medical officers for remaining absent from duty for extended periods without authorisation.

In another serious case involving the incorrect issuance of blood, which could have endangered patients' lives, a doctor has been penalised through the withholding of two annual salary increments.

Officials from the Labour, Horticulture, and Secretariat services have also faced disciplinary action after charges of misconduct were substantiated.

The Bhajanlal Sharma government has made it clear that retirement does not exempt officials from accountability for serious misconduct committed during their service.

Sixteen retired officers have faced pension-related penalties in cases involving financial irregularities and other serious violations. A retired Rajasthan Accounts Service officer was found guilty of manipulating government records to provide undue benefits to a private company, resulting in significant financial losses to the state exchequer. The government has ordered the permanent withholding of 100 per cent of the officer's pension.

Two retired Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were found responsible for causing substantial financial losses to the government by improperly classifying residential and commercial plots as agricultural land. As a penalty, 20 per cent of their pensions has been withheld for five years.

In a case involving payments for work that was never performed, resulting in losses to the state exchequer, the then-Block Development Officer (BDO) and Assistant Engineer (AEN) have faced financial penalties and pension-related action.

The government has also taken disciplinary decisions in cases involving the Medical and Health, Social Justice, Mines, College Education, and Devasthan departments. The state government has emphasised that disciplinary proceedings must follow established rules and ensure fairness and transparency. Under Rule 16 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, eight cases reportedly resulted in relief for officials after detailed investigations found insufficient grounds to sustain the charges against them.

The government has maintained that disciplinary action will be based on the findings of individual cases, ensuring that officials found guilty of misconduct face appropriate penalties while those cleared of charges receive due relief.

With action against 33 serving and retired officers, the Rajasthan government has reinforced its stated commitment to combating corruption, curbing illegal mining, preventing financial irregularities, and strengthening accountability across the state administration.