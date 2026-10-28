Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Archer, Joby Shares For Second Straight Day - Retail Bulls Say 'Only Up From Here'



ARK Invest doubled down on Archer and Joby shares for $2.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, across two ETFs.

Joby raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $115 million-$125 million, mainly on growth from its Blade helicopter business. Archer Aviation plans to launch air taxi networks in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares for a second straight day on Tuesday, adding to its bets on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Retail bulls cheered the buying spree as investors watch both companies' commercial flight plans advance.

Both Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation stocks edged up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, overnight ahead of Wednesday.

ARK Invest Adds Potential $6.6M In Archer, Joby Shares

ARK Invest doubled down on its bullish outlook for next-generation urban air mobility, loading 884,681 shares of Joby and 524,515 shares of Archer across ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) for a potential total of $6.6 million, based on their closing prices on Tuesday.

Coming immediately after a multi-million-dollar worth of accumulation the prior session, the aggressive buying spree signals institutional conviction in the sector's commercial flight trials and defense applications, even as both eVTOL stocks face cash burn and commercialization pressure.

ARK absorbed 351,511 Archer shares into ARKQ and 173,004 shares into ARKX in a single session for $2.2 million, based on Tuesday's closing price. It added 589,736 Joby shares via ARKQ and 294,945 via ARKX for a potential $4.4 million.

Joby's FAA Flight Program Boost And Archer's Airtaxi Plans

Joby has gained momentum following its active involvement in the FAA's Electric Powered-lift Integration Program (eIPP). The company's Q2 revenue jumped 56% to $39 million. Joby also raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $115 million to $125 million, helped mainly by its Blade helicopter business.

Last week, Archer announced plans to launch air taxi services in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. The services would connect airports, business areas and coastal destinations. Its all-electric Midnight aircraft aims to turn 60- to 90-minute car rides into 10- to 20-minute flights.

Joby and Archer are scheduled to report their third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 and Nov.9, respectively.

ACHR, JOBY Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ACHR slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish', while sentiment around JOBY shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish'.

A user said,“This is the bottom now. Only up from here. Something is brewing and I will hold until it is served.”

Another user said,“As i said, Cathie already knows that transition news is due this earnings, she loaded big before the storm.”

A third user said,“$JOBY if you're sitting and considering buying now is the time. Before markets recovers and before the er which sends this back up where it should be.”

ACHR and JOBY stocks have crashed 43% and 62%, respectively, year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.