Drooling In Your Sleep Every Night? Know The Main Causes And Simple Ways To Stop It

Drooling during sleep is usually harmless and quite common. However, if it happens every night, it may indicate an underlying issue. Here are the main causes and simple ways to manage it.

You often wake up in the morning and notice drool on your pillow. Many of us brush this off as a normal thing. You might just have an open mouth or a blocked nose. You must find out the exact reason if this happens every single day. Allergies, gum problems, medication side effects, or sleep breathing issues can cause this.

Why do we drool in our sleep?

Your mouth naturally produces saliva. Saliva helps you chew food, swallow, and keep your mouth clean. You swallow this saliva without even realizing it when you are awake. Your swallowing reflex slows down during sleep. The saliva pools in your mouth and leaks out. People who sleep on their side or stomach face this issue more often. Your sleeping position plays a big role, but it is not the only reason.

A cold, dust allergy, or sinus issue blocks your nose. You find it hard to breathe through your nose. You start breathing through your mouth during sleep. Your open mouth allows the drool to leak out easily. You should visit a doctor if you face frequent nasal blocks. You will sleep much better once you treat the root cause.

Dental and gum health

Certain mouth problems also increase your drooling. Swollen gums, mouth infections, or swallowing troubles fall under this list. Some medicines also produce extra saliva as a side effect. You must inform your doctor if a new tablet triggers this issue. You should never stop your medicines without medical advice.

You must not ignore drooling if it comes with loud snoring. Gasping for air, frequent waking up, and morning tiredness are serious warning signs. These point towards a sleep breathing disorder called sleep apnea. Your breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep in this condition. You need an immediate medical checkup if you notice these signs.

How can you reduce night drooling?

Nose health: You must get proper medical advice for allergies or nasal blocks.

Sleep position: You can ask your doctor about better sleeping positions if side sleeping causes heavy drooling.

Oral hygiene: You should brush twice a day and treat gum issues promptly.

Sleep quality: You must build a habit of sleeping on time every night.

Watch the symptoms: You should consult a doctor if drooling continues or if you face coughing and breathing troubles.