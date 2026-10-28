OKLO Stock Set To Snap 4-Week Losing Streak: Analyst Calls It 'Conceptually Very Attractive' But Flags Execution Risk
- The revised target implies about a 5% downside from its last close. TD Cowen views Oklo as "conceptually very attractive," but says its costs and execution are uncertain. According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on OKLO stock is $66.80, implying upside potential of more than 144% from its last close.
Oklo Inc. shares are set to snap a four-week losing streak, up nearly 4% so far through Tuesday, ahead of third-quarter results next week.
TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi started coverage of Oklo with a hold rating and a $26 price target, implying about 5% downside from the last close.
Analyst Stance On Oklo
Bianchi said that Oklo offers a "unique way" to invest in the future of nuclear energy with potentially disruptive closed-loop fuel recycling with fast reactors.
TD Cowen views Oklo as "conceptually very attractive," but says its costs and execution are uncertain.
According to Koyfin, the 12-month average price target on OKLO stock is $66.80, implying more than 144% upside from its last close.
Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 have a 'Buy' or higher rating on the stock, 10 have a 'Hold' rating and the rest have a 'Sell' or lower rating.
OKLO Q3 Expectations
Oklo will report its Q3 results on Nov. 6 before the market opens.
Fiscal estimates peg revenue expectations at about $99,000 for the quarter, with a loss per share of $0.26.
OKLO Stock: Retail Stance
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing amid 'low' message volumes.
One user said,“$OKLO Is this the start of a real recovery or just a relief rally? November earnings could be the next big test. Bulls need to show they can hold these gains.”
However, another user said,“$OKLO valued at $5B,? Revenue is $1.2M, $2.5BILLION in cash thats nice.....no debt... over priced currently.”
A third user said,“$OKLO I'm interested but this has got a long way to go.”
OKLO stock is down nearly 62% in 2026.
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