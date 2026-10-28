Tripura BJP Strategy Meeting Targets Municipal Elections And SIR Process

BJP Strategy Session in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting at the State Guest House to discuss preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging that opposition parties in the state were attempting to create confusion among the public over these issues.

The meeting was attended by BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP State President Abhishek Debroy, the party's state in-charge and other senior BJP leaders. During the meeting, party leaders discussed the upcoming municipal corporation elections and matters related to the SIR process. The discussions focused on the party's preparations for the elections and the importance of ensuring public awareness regarding the electoral revision process. The BJP alleged that opposition parties were spreading confusion among the people regarding these issues.

Leadership Discussions and Organizational Strategy

The meeting also provided an opportunity for senior party leaders to exchange views and discuss the party's organisational strategy ahead of the upcoming electoral exercise. The meeting assumes significance as the BJP prepares for the forthcoming municipal elections while addressing issues related to the electoral roll revision process in Tripura.

Biplab Kumar Deb on Political Challenges

Biplab Kumar Deb said two main topics were discussed in the meeting. The first involved the upcoming urban body elections in Tripura, focusing on their framework, preparation, and operational strategies, and the second topic addressed the political alignment between communists and the Congress party, drawing comparisons to activities associated with JNU and alleging attempts to disrupt the judicial system, legislative assemblies, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

Deb criticised opponents for allegedly lacking faith in the constitutional systems established by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, noting that recent actions concerning Supreme Court proceedings reflect a disregard for democratic institutions. He emphasised that the ruling party is prepared to face political challenges and engage with the public, referencing past electoral responses and outlining strategies for the upcoming local body elections. (ANI)

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