Karnataka MLC Polls: BJP Wins All Four Seats, Major Setback For Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA has won all four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, marking a setback for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as Congress faced crushing defeat.

While the ruling Congress did not win a single seat in the MLC elections, the BJP won three, and the Janata Dal (Secular) won one.

The BJP won the North-East Teachers', the South-East Graduates', and the West Graduates' constituencies. Its ally JD(S) took the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.

In the South-East Graduates' seat, BJP's KM Suresh defeated the Congress' Shashi Hulikunte Mutt; in the North-East Teachers' seat, BJP MLC Shashil G. Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur; and in the West Graduates' Constituency, the BJP's SV Sankanur won, defeating Congress's Mohan Limbikai.

From Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency, JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath defeated five-time winner Puttanna.

Speaking about the victory, BJP MLC Lingaraj Patil said, "Karnataka election results reflect public anger against the Congress government... People have rejected Congress due to alleged corruption, irregularities and unfulfilled promises."

He further claimed that internal disputes within Congress have also affected the party's performance.

"People are not affected by Congress' opposition to SIR, PM Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar... People continue to trust PM Modi and the BJP," he said.

This was the first election for the Karnataka Congress under its President B.K. Hariprasad, who is also an MLC. Currently, the 75-member Legislative Council has five vacant spots, 38 Congress members, 24 from the BJP, six from the JD(S), one independent and a chairman.

The MLC elections were held on October 23 amid elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair polling. A clash had broken out between Congress and BJP workers near a polling station at Ambedkar College in Nagarabhavi during polling for the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.

Former corporator Mohan Kumar was accused of verbally abusing people, following which the police intervened and erected barricades to bring the situation under control.