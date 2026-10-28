'As You Sow, So Shall You Reap': Neeraj Kumar On MLC Victory, Takes Swipe At Anant Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders for their support after winning the Patna Graduate Constituency seat in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, while taking an apparent swipe at Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who had campaigned against him during the election.

Speaking to IANS after his victory, Neeraj Kumar said,“I credit this victory to Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Samrat Choudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan. The celebration of victory is still to come.”

The JD(U) leader credited the NDA leadership for his electoral success and expressed gratitude to the leaders he named. His victory assumes significance as Anant Singh had campaigned against him during the election.

Meanwhile, on Neeraj Kumar's victory, Anant Singh said,“...We didn't bring votes from a shop and weigh them out. The public is like God. If they give votes, a candidate wins; if they don't, the candidate loses...”

Reacting to Anant Singh's remarks on the outcome, Neeraj Kumar said,“Let it be. As you sow, so shall you reap...?”

The Bihar Legislative Council election results also witnessed a major upset in the Patna Teachers' Constituency, where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated veteran BJP candidate Nawal Kishore Yadav by 1,057 votes.

According to the final counting figures, Dr Sanjeev Kumar secured 4,487 votes, while Yadav received 3,430 votes. The result ended Yadav's three-decade-long electoral dominance in the constituency. He had previously won the seat five consecutive times.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, a former MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria district, emerged victorious after voters shifted their support in his favour.

In another significant result, Independent candidate Rahul Raj, a BJP rebel, won the Saran Teachers' Constituency by defeating his nearest rival by 833 votes after the counting of second-preference votes. His victory dealt a setback to candidates backed by the NDA, the RJD and Jan Suraaj in the constituency.

In the Tirhut Teachers' constituency, NDA-backed BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh has secured victory, defeating CPI candidate Sanjay Singh by 594 votes.