Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns Just Rs. 25.85 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer is finding it difficult to sustain its box-office momentum during the weekdays. After showing signs of improvement over its opening weekend, the film witnessed a slowdown on Monday, followed by another marginal decline on Tuesday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected an estimated ₹3.10 crore net in India on its fifth day, Tuesday. The film recorded an occupancy rate of 16.58% across 5,854 shows nationwide.

The Tuesday figures represent a decline of approximately 3.1% from Monday's ₹3.20 crore collection. Although the drop is relatively small, the film's weekday performance will be crucial in determining whether it can build enough momentum to improve its overall box-office standing.

Udta Teer Worldwide Box Office Collection Reaches ₹38.53 Crore

After five days in theatres, Udta Teer has collected ₹25.85 crore net at the Indian box office. Its domestic gross collection stands at ₹30.78 crore, while the overseas market has contributed an estimated ₹7.75 crore in gross earnings.

The film reportedly added around ₹1 crore in overseas gross collections on Tuesday, taking its worldwide gross total to ₹38.53 crore.

Despite the worldwide total offering some encouragement, the film still has considerable ground to cover. With weekday collections remaining modest, its performance over the coming days will determine whether it can regain momentum before the second weekend.

The reported budget of Udta Teer is approximately ₹65 crore. Based on its domestic net collection of ₹25.85 crore, the film has earned an amount equivalent to around 39.8% of that budget.

However, this is only a comparison between domestic net box-office collections and the reported production budget. It does not represent the film's actual profit or complete budget recovery, as overseas earnings, distributor shares, theatrical revenue and other income streams also affect its overall financial performance.

What Is Udta Teer About? Cast, Story and Other Details

Directed by Aakash A. Kaushik, Udta Teer marks his directorial debut. He has previously been associated with the writing of films such as Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The story follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory following an explosion. When he regains consciousness, he mistakenly believes himself to be an Indian counter-terrorism officer. This mistaken identity draws him into a cross-border espionage mission, setting the stage for a series of comic situations.

Sara Ali Khan plays the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand.

Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film blends espionage with comedy. Its box-office prospects will now depend on whether positive word of mouth and the upcoming weekend can help lift collections after a relatively slow start.