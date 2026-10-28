BJP Leader S V Sankanur Wins West Graduates Council Seat In Karnataka

BJP Secures Key Victory in Karnataka Legislative Council

Following his decisive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Council election from the West Graduates' Constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and newly elected MLC S.V. Sankanur attributed the win to the trust of the electorate and the steadfast guidance of the party leadership. Speaking to reporters here after the declaration of the results, Sankanur emphasised that relentless ground-level campaigning by party cadres across the region was the cornerstone of the victory. "The credit should go to voters. Because if you look at the overall last three elections, this time in this election our party workers have worked very hard. Today's result is the fruit of their hard work. Credit should go to our party and also party leaders," Sankanur said.

Expansion of BJP Performance Across State Segments

Highlighting the BJP's broader performance in the Council elections across the state, the newly elected MLC pointed out that the party has secured key wins in other segments as well. "Kalaburagi and Bengaluru South, we have also won. One more constituency - Graduate constituency counting is still going on," he added.

Reaction to Election Results and EVM Integrity

Reacting to the result trends in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai has said the state's graduates and teachers have rejected the Congress government's narrative and delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the BJP-NDA alliance. Speaking to ANI in Dharwad, the legislator highlighted that the alliance has already secured victories in two constituencies and is maintaining strong momentum in the remaining seats. "...Results for two of these have already been declared, with the BJP and the NDA alliance emerging victorious in both. In a third constituency, we are in a strong position to win, and in the Chitradurga constituency, the BJP is currently in the lead," Tenginkai said.

Aiming at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the ruling Congress party over their questions regarding the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Tenginkai asserted that the educated electorate has given a clear response through the ballot. "This clearly demonstrates that despite the rhetoric from the Congress government, especially following D.K. Shivakumar's rise, where they questioned the integrity of EVMs, demanded a return to ballot papers, and raised various other concerns, the graduates and teachers of Karnataka have delivered a decisive verdict," the BJP MLA emphasised.

Detailed Election Outcomes

Earlier, Sankanur won the Karnataka Legislative Council election from the West Graduates' Constituency, defeating Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai by a margin of 9,323 votes. According to election officials, Sankanur secured a decisive lead as the counting of preferential votes concluded, cementing the party's hold over the crucial constituency. The West Graduates' constituency encompasses the four districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada. The contest saw a direct face-off between the BJP and the Congress, with Sankanur successfully retaining the seat after multiple rounds of counting.

Earlier on October 27, in the Karnataka Legislative Council, JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate AP Ranganath won the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency, defeating Congress candidate and former Legislative Council member Puttanna. The election was held on October 23, and counting was held on Tuesday. In the teachers constituency, there was a direct contest between Congress and the JD(S)-BJP alliance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)