New Industry Analysis Highlights Advanced Applications Of Ductile Iron Y Strainers

As a important filtration component in industrial piping systems, the ductile iron Y type straine has gained wide recognition among system designers, contractors and end users. Compared with ordinary cast iron straine, its upgraded material property balances cost, mechanical strength and corrosion resistance perfectly, making it a preferred option for water supply, wastewater, HVAC and general industrial fluid pipelines.

Overview:

This type of stainer adopts a Y-shaped body structure. Fluid flows into the inlet, passes through the perforated mesh screen inside, and solid impurities such as sand, welding slag, rust particles and debris are trapped on the screen. Clean medium flows out from the outlet. The angled Y branch is designed for easy screen removal and cleaning without detaching the whole valve body from the pipeline. It is usually supplied with flanged strainer or threaded ends, complying with standards such as ISO, GB and ASME B16.1 for flange dimensions.

Body:

The biggest highlight of this strainer lies in the ductile iron material (GGG50 / QT450-10). Different from brittle grey cast iron, ductile iron contains spherical graphite, which greatly improves tensile strength, impact resistance and elongation. It can withstand pressure shock and water hammer that frequently occur in water pipelines, lowering the risk of body cracking under sudden pressure changes. Meanwhile, its weight is lighter than carbon steel, and the production and procurement cost is much more competitive than stainless steel strainers. With suitable coating like epoxy painting on the internal and external surface, it delivers reliable anti-rust performance for water medium.

Filter:

Available mesh options cover 10 mesh to 200 mesh, to meet different filtration precision requirements. Coarse mesh (10–40 mesh) is commonly installed before pumps, control valves, flow meters and butterfly valves to block large particles and protect downstream equipment from abrasion and damage. Fine mesh (80–200 mesh) is used for systems that need stricter impurity control.

Application:

Even so, strainer type Y have application limits. They are not recommended for strong acid, strong alkali or high-temperature oil and chemical corrosive media. For these harsh working conditions, stainless steel 304 or 316 Y strainers are more suitable.

Regular maintenance is simple. Operators just need to close the upstream and downstream isolation valves, release residual pressure, then open the drain plug or cover to take out the screen for washing. Setting a regular cleaning cycle can prevent excessive clogging and abnormal pressure drop across the strainer.

For municipal water supply, cooling water circulation, HVAC chilled water and fire protection pipeline projects, ductile iron Y type filter provide an economical and dependable filtration solution. When you need a cost-effective pipeline strainer with good impact performance, ductile iron Y type strainer is worth priority consideration.

About Us

KR VALVE (TIANJIN) Co., LTD is a company specializing in valve design and manufacturing and comprehensive technical services. Guided by our core corporate philosophy-“Quality Settles the Cornerstone, Innovation Leads Development”-we have solidified our position as a trusted partner for clients worldwide.