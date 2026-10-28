NEWSTEC Launches Compact Mini Deburring Machine For Precision Small Parts

Recently, we have received consistent requests from customers asking for a smaller automated deburring model. At NEWSTEC, customer requirements drive our product development. Our research and development team launched the project promptly. After rounds of testing and optimization, our brand-new 400mm compact mini Deburring Machine is officially released.

This mini machine comes with a working width of only 400 mm. Its compact footprint saves valuable floor space, which is ideal for small fabrication shops and precision workshops with limited workspace. It is engineered specifically for surface finishing of small precision workpieces.

Key Features

1 configurable modules: abrasive belt, rotary brush wheel and polishing roller. OEM service is available to match your custom process.

2 control for each processing unit. Deburring, edge chamfering and polishing can be completed in one single pass.

3 automatic PLC touchscreen control. Simple parameter setup, easy operation for new operators.

4 magnetic worktable for secure holding. Minimum workpiece size: 20mm×20mm, no shifting during processing.

5 supply of original spare parts to minimize machine downtime.

6 certified, compliant with European safety regulations.

7 thickness range: 0.6mm–110mm, works for both thin sheets and thick plates.

8 collection system, dry or wet type, optional upon request.

9 and professional after-sales team to offer technical support anytime.

Built based on real feedback from fabricators, this unit balances flexibility, consistent performance and value.

Contact us for a sample test if you have demands for batch deburring, chamfering and polishing on small precision parts.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2020, JINAN NEWSTEC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., has been deeply engaged in the field of metal processing equipment. It is a professional manufacturer integrating R&D, production, sales and service of metal grinders and metal deburring machines. The company is located in Jinan, which has convenient transportation.