DFX Launches Next-Generation Modular Steel Structure System, Expanding Global Turnkey Building Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) One integrated platform - from architectural design to onsite installation

QINGDAO, China - October 27, 2026 - Qingdao Director Steel Structure Co., Ltd., operating under its global brand DFX, today announced the expansion of its integrated steel structure building system, reinforcing its position as a turnkey manufacturer serving commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients worldwide. The expansion reflects DFX's continued investment in design-to-installation capability for customers across construction, logistics, livestock, chemical, and manufacturing sectors.

Engineering Capacity Built for Global Demand

Operating from a 40,000 m2 facility with 200+ skilled staff, the company produces 30,000 tons of H-beams annually alongside comprehensive cladding solutions. The production plant runs six automatic welded H-beam lines capable of producing 20,000 tonnes of steel per year, along with specialised C/Z section steel lines producing 8,000 tonnes annually. This scale allows DFX to support simultaneous multi-building projects without compromising delivery timelines.

End-to-End Turnkey Delivery Model

By integrating in-house architectural design with full-scale manufacturing and onsite installation, DFX provides a seamless, end-to-end building experience. This integrated approach - spanning architectural design, structural calculations, manufacturing, and installation advice - meets the turnkey solution that project managers often prefer, as they seek accountability from a single source.

Quality Assurance Meeting International Standards

International standards are met through ISO quality control and CE approval. High-quality prefabricated steel warehouses from DFX use Q355B or Grade 50 high-strength low-alloy steel, which carries a yield strength over 345 MPa, giving structures significant load-bearing capability while helping control foundation costs.

Proven Track Record Across Industries

With two decades of global experience, DFX has delivered complex structures for the commercial, industrial, and aviation sectors. The company's products serve diverse industries including the construction field, logistics industry, livestock industry, chemical industry, and manufacturing industry. Client feedback has highlighted the durability of the system: the H-beams and panels have proven incredibly durable, remaining in pristine condition after years of heavy use, and are highly recommended for builders seeking precision and strength.

Product Lineup

DFX's current product range includes:



Industrial Steel Building

Commercial & Modular Steel Building Agricultural Steel Building

Each category is supported by in-house structural calculation, fabrication, and installation guidance, allowing clients to move from concept to completed structure through a single accountable partner.

Availability

DFX's steel structure solutions are available for inquiry and custom quotation through the company's official website and direct sales contact.

About Qingdao Director Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (DFX)

Qingdao Director Steel Structure Co., Ltd. specializes in fabricating and erecting cost-effective steel structures for commercial, industrial, and specialized projects worldwide. The company prides itself on integrity and technical excellence, ensuring every project - from hangars to high-rises - meets the highest industry specifications. The company is headquartered at Shangma Industrial Park, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available upon request from the media contact above.