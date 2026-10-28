Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturer Morui Expands Global Turnkey Solutions For Desalination, Reverse Osmosis And Industrial Wastewater

MENAFN - GetNews) Built on in-house membrane manufacturing, MR Group provides industrial and municipal clients with one accountable partner from system design to long-term service

Guangdong, China - October 27, 2026 - Guangdong Morui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., a water treatment equipment manufacturer operating under the Morui and MR Group brands, today announced it is expanding its integrated water treatment solutions for international markets. The company produces its own membranes and supplies seawater desalination systems, reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems and industrial wastewater treatment equipment. Its turnkey service covers equipment supply, installation, commissioning and after-sales support.

Rising Pressure on Water Resources

Industries and communities around the world are under growing pressure on their freshwater supplies. Discharge regulations are getting stricter and operating costs keep rising. Manufacturers need reliable process water and wastewater discharge that meets regulations. Coastal regions, islands and remote operations are turning to desalination, and municipalities need dependable drinking water and sewage treatment.

For many buyers, the challenge goes beyond buying a machine. They need a supplier that can design, deliver and support a complete system throughout its service life.

Core Membrane Technology, Made In-House

MR Group was founded in Shanghai in 2005 by a team of water treatment professionals. It began by producing PS, PES and PEN ultrafiltration membranes, then expanded into hollow fiber, MBR and reverse osmosis membranes. Later it set up a dedicated equipment design and assembly department.

Today, Morui operates its own membrane production plant along with several equipment processing factories. This vertical integration lets the company control quality at the component level and keep pricing competitive. It also ensures a steady supply of replacement membranes and consumables.

Engineered Around Real Water Conditions

Morui designs each system around the customer's feed water quality, required capacity and target water standards. The key indicators are daily output, salt rejection, recovery rate and energy use per cubic meter. Factors such as feed water temperature and membrane fouling are built into the design, because both directly affect long-term output.

For example, Morui lists its MR-SWRO-20TH seawater desalination system with a nominal capacity of 20 m3 per hour, a salt rejection rate of 99% and a recovery rate of 38%–45%. These are published specifications for this model; actual performance depends on feed water conditions and system configuration.

Containerized Systems for Remote and Industrial Sites

Morui also supplies containerized reverse osmosis and desalination systems for sites where space, infrastructure or installation time is limited. These sites include mining operations, construction camps, islands and industrial facilities. The systems are pre-assembled and tested before shipment, which shortens on-site installation and commissioning.

Built for Diverse Applications

Morui's solutions cover:



industrial wastewater treatment

domestic sewage treatment

seawater and groundwater desalination

river water treatment

drinking water production high-purity water through RO and EDI systems

Typical users include industrial parks, manufacturing plants, municipal utilities, hotels and resorts, island communities, and food and beverage producers. MR Group recently partnered with Kedali to provide wastewater treatment solutions, helping an industrial client meet environmental requirements while controlling operating costs.

Integrated Manufacturing and Service

Morui combines membrane manufacturing with equipment design and assembly. Its services include equipment supply, installation and commissioning, consumables and after-sales support.

One-Stop Product Portfolio

Morui's portfolio includes:



ultrafiltration membrane systems

reverse osmosis systems

seawater desalination systems

containerized water treatment plants

MBR wastewater treatment systems

RO-EDI high-purity water systems

DTRO landfill leachate treatment systems

hollow fiber membrane modules replacement membranes and consumables

Customers can source core equipment, installation, spare parts and technical support from one supplier, which reduces coordination costs and project risk.

Manufacturing and Overseas Markets:

MR Group has more than 14 branches and partners across China, more than 500 employees and a team of 20 engineers. Its overseas markets include South America, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Availability

Morui's water treatment systems and membrane products are available for project inquiries worldwide. Engineering consultations, quotations and customized system designs can be requested at .

Related Reading :

How Do DTRO Modules Work? Membrane Design, Flow, and Maintenance Tips

How to Choose Leachate DTRO Treatment Equipment for Landfills Today

DTRO Technology: What It Is, How It Works, and Where It Is Used Today

About Guangdong Morui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Morui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. is a water treatment equipment manufacturer that operates under the Morui and MR Group brands. Founded in Shanghai in 2005, MR Group started out producing ultrafiltration membranes. It has since become an integrated provider of membranes, equipment and services, with its own membrane manufacturing plant, several equipment processing factories, more than 14 branches and partners, and about 500 employees. The company serves industrial wastewater treatment, domestic sewage treatment, seawater and groundwater desalination, river water treatment and drinking water production. It provides equipment, one-stop installation and commissioning, consumables and complete after-sales service.

Learn more at .