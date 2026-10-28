SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Launches Advanced PP Woven Bags With Handles To Elevate Global Heavy-Duty And Retail Packaging Solutions

SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a leading innovator and manufacturer of high-performance polyolefin packaging solutions, today announced the global launch of its upgraded series of PP Woven Bags with Handles. Engineered for high strength, convenience, and eco-friendly performance, these newly optimized woven polypropylene bags address growing global demand across the agricultural, industrial, and retail markets.

As international supply chains place greater demands on packaging durability and ergonomic handling, traditional packaging bags often present challenges in manual transport and brand representation. SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. addresses these challenges by integrating high-tenacity woven polypropylene fabric with heavy-duty reinforced handle systems.

Engineered for Superior Load Capacity and Ergonomic Handling

The newly enhanced PP Woven Bags with Handles feature premium virgin polypropylene tapes, providing superior tensile strength, tear resistance, and puncture protection. Available in both punch-hole die-cut handle designs and heavy-duty soft-loop woven webbing handles, these bags significantly reduce physical strain during manual loading, distribution, and point-of-sale carry out.

Key technical and operational advantages include:



Custom Fabric Specifications: Available from 55 GSM to 140 GSM to support safe load capacities ranging from 5 kg up to 50 kg.

Moisture & Weather Protection: Optional PE internal/external coatings and high-barrier BOPP lamination safeguard sensitive materials against moisture, humidity, dust, and UV exposure.

High-Impact Brand Customization: Supports high-resolution flexographic printing (up to 4 colors) and premium BOPP gravure lamination (up to 8–10 colors) in high-gloss or matte finishes. 100% Recyclable: Manufactured using virgin PP materials to align with global sustainability initiatives and closed-loop recycling practices.

Versatile Applications Across Global Sectors

Designed for versatile performance, these ergonomic bags provide a reliable solution for multiple sectors:

Agricultural Products & Animal Feed: Reliable packaging for grains, seeds, fertilizer, rice, flour, and pet food.

Industrial & Chemical Minerals: Safe containment for plastic granules, building compounds, raw chemical powders, and dry minerals.

Retail & Supermarket Logistics: Durable, reusable tote and carry options for commercial distributors and retail chains.

Commitment to Global Quality Standards

"Our latest PP Woven Bags with Handles demonstrate our dedication to bringing practical, high-value packaging innovations to our partners worldwide," said a spokesperson for SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. "By combining robust tensile performance with easy-carry handles and full-color branding options, we enable importers and distributors to streamline their product handling while standing out in competitive global markets."

To explore detailed technical specifications, request custom samples, or enquire about export orders, visit the official website or contact the international sales team directly at....

About SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a premier Chinese manufacturer specializing in advanced polypropylene and polyethylene packaging materials. Headquartered in Linyi, Shandong Province, the company manufactures high-quality PP woven bags, FFS heavy-duty films, container liners, and industrial flexible packaging solutions for clients across global markets.

Media & Sales Contact



Company Name: SHANDONG GOLDEN SUNSHINE NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Address: No. 150, Taoran Road, Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong Province, China

Email:... Phone / WhatsApp / WeChat: +86 152-4434-7838

About Us

Shandong Golden Sunshine New Material Technology Co., Ltd., established in 1998, is a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and export. With nearly 30 years of experience in the plastic weaving industry, the company covers an area of 56,000 square meters with a registered capital of 30 million RMB.