Meet Unttech At INTERCHARM 2026 In Moscow Visit Us At Booth 18D25

From October 14–17, 2026, UNTtech will be exhibiting at INTERCHARM 2026 in Moscow, Russia. We warmly invite beauty salon owners, aesthetic clinic professionals, distributors, and beauty industry partners to visit our booth, explore our latest technologies, and experience our professional aesthetic equipment in person.

At the exhibition, our team will showcase solutions for Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and tightening, body contouring, and other popular aesthetic treatments. It is a great opportunity to see our equipment in action, discuss technologies directly with the UNTtech team, and discover new solutions for your business.

Exhibition InformationExhibition: INTERCHARM 2026Date: October 14–17, 2026Location: Moscow, RussiaHall: 18UNTtech Booth: 18D25

Save the date and make sure to visit UNTtech at Booth 18D25. We have prepared exciting new products and live equipment experiences for you.

What Can You Discover at the UNTtech Booth?

This year, we will showcase professional aesthetic equipment covering several popular technologies and treatment applications.

Alpha9 - New Laser Hair Removal System

One of the highlights at our booth will be the new Alpha9 with 3000W / 2400W handpieces.

Alpha9 combines three wavelengths - 755nm, 808nm, and 1064nm - in one system, providing greater flexibility for professional applications.

More than just a hair removal machine, Alpha9 brings together three popular functions in one system:

Laser Hair Removal + Skin Rejuvenation + Skin Tightening

The 3000W handpiece delivers a maximum frequency of 20Hz with a minimum pulse width of 5ms, supporting efficient operation in professional aesthetic practices.

Alpha9 also features AI skin analysis and intelligent parameter recommendations, providing additional support for professionals when selecting treatment settings and making daily operation more convenient.

At INTERCHARM 2026, you can see Alpha9 up close, explore its functions, and experience the equipment in person at our booth.

Museshape Pro - Professional Body Contouring Solution

For beauty salons and aesthetic clinics looking to expand their body contouring services, we will also showcase Museshape Pro.

Museshape Pro integrates 6 technologies into one system, providing more possibilities for different body areas and aesthetic needs.

The system also features the OTC Automatic Cleaning System, ANG Clinical Navigation System, and an Intelligent Self-Diagnosis System, designed to make daily operation easier and equipment maintenance more efficient.

Visit our booth to learn more about Museshape Pro and discover how multiple technologies can be integrated into one professional body contouring platform.

One More New Product - Discover It at the Exhibition

Alpha9 and Museshape Pro are not the only products we are bringing to INTERCHARM 2026.

We have prepared one more new product, which will be officially unveiled at the exhibition.

Visit Booth 18D25 and be among the first to discover it!

Don't Just See the Machines - Experience Them in Person

At UNTtech, we want your visit to be more than simply looking at products in a catalog

UNTtech Moscow Warehouse - Local Stock, Fast Delivery Across Russia

UNTtech also provides a major advantage for customers in Russia: we have our own overseas warehouse in Moscow, with aesthetic equipment available in local stock.

Our Moscow warehouse stocks several of our key product categories, including:



Laser Hair Removal Machine s - professional diode laser systems for hair removal;

Body Contouring Machines - solutions for body shaping, cellulite reduction and skin tightening;

Muscle Building & Fat Reduction Machine s - technologies designed for muscle stimulation and body shaping; Tattoo Removal Machines - professional Qswitch and Pico Laser systems for tattoo and pigmentation removal.

By purchasing equipment directly from our Moscow warehouse, Russian customers can enjoy a much faster and easier purchasing process:

Tax Included - taxes are already included in the price Included - no additional international shipping costs Customs Clearance Required - the equipment is already in Russia Within 3 Days - in-stock machines dispatched quickly Delivery - free delivery for equipment shipped from Moscow.

There is no need to wait for international shipment or manage complicated customs procedures. You can purchase professional aesthetic equipment already stocked in Russia and receive it faster and more conveniently.

If you are interested in laser hair removal, body contouring, muscle building and fat reduction, or tattoo removal equipment, visit us at INTERCHARM 2026, Hall 18, Booth 18D25.

Our team can introduce the technologies to you at the exhibition, help you choose the right equipment for your business, and show you which models are available directly from our Moscow warehouse for fast local delivery.

About us

In the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the global medical and aesthetic equipment industry, Beijing UNT Technology Co., Ltd has emerged as a trailblazer, setting new standards for innovation, quality, and customer service. As a high - tech enterprise, our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of our operations, from research and development to production, sales, and after - sales support.​