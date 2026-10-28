Pacifica Hotels Signs Franchise Agreement With Marriott International To Open Courtyard By Marriott Hida Takayama

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifica Hotels G.K. today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International to debut Courtyard by Marriott in the historical destination of Takayama, Gifu. The new property will be located in the beautiful city of Takayama, famous for Edo period architecture and the UNESCO World Heritage Site listed destination of Shigakawa-go Village, along with numerous traditions included on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

“Takayama is one of my personal favorite tourist destinations in Japan,” says Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Hotels G.K.“It has the best collection of Edo period structures anywhere I have seen in Japan, wonderful food and is a great base for numerous day trips such as Shirakawa-go and Kamikochi.”

Courtyard by Marriott Hida Takayama is slated to open in fall 2028. Located just a short walk from Takayama Station, it is also within close proximity to the city's main street, near various historical attractions and numerous restaurants. Anticipated to feature 207 guest rooms and suites designed with the modern business and leisure traveler in mind, the hotel blends contemporary comfort with thoughtful functionality. It is also expected to feature flexible spaces for guests to work, relax and recharge while exploring the destination, fostering connection and productivity. Plans for dining experience include an all-day dining restaurant with semi-open kitchens serving Japanese and international cuisine.

About Pacifica Hotels G.K.: Japan's leading third-party operator of international branded hotels, Pacifica operates numerous brands under franchise agreements with Marriott International and IHG. Pacifica's track record includes operation of hotels under the brands: Moxy, Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, Garner by IHG and Holiday Inn & Suites. Pacifica will open Courtyard by Marriott Hiroshima in fall 2027 and Westin Hokkaido Furano Resort in spring 2029.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Akio Nakamura, Executive Director, Pacifica Hotels G.K. ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at