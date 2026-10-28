Jackie Shroff Remembers Legendary Lyricist Anjaan On 96Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary lyricist Anjaan on his 96th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

He paid a tribute to the celebrated wordsmith through a social media post and shared a picture of Anjaan.

He accompanied the post by the message,“Remembering Anjaan ji on his birth anniversary”.

Talking about Anjaan, his real name was Lalji Pandey, was born on October 28, 1930, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

He carved a special place for himself in Hindi cinema with lyrics that blended poetry, emotion and wrote more than 1,500 songs for over 300 films.

Anjaan made his breakthrough in Hindi cinema with Prisoner of Golconda in the 1950s. He then went on to work with many leading music composers, including Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri.

Some of his most memorable songs include“Khaike Paan Banaraswala” from Don,“O Saathi Re” and“Rote Hue Aate Hain Sab” from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar,“Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana” and“Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” from Yaarana, and“Pag Ghungroo Baandh” from Namak Halaal.

Anjaan passed away on September 3, 1997, at the age of 66. Anjaan's son, Sameer Anjaan has also followed in his father's footsteps to become one of Hindi cinema's most successful lyricists.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s with hit soundtracks such as Aashiqui, Saajan and Deewana. Some of his best-known songs include“Nazar Ke Saamne” and“Ab Tere Bin” from Aashiqui,“Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar” from Deewana,“Ghunghat Ki Aad Se” from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,“Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin” from the film of the same name, and“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, meanwhile, is the only actor who uses social media to remember important personalities from the film industry on significant occasions, including birth and death anniversaries.

–IANS

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