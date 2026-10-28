BJP's 3 Decade-Old Dominance Ends In Patna's Teachers Seat RJD Defeats Veteran Nawal Kishore

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major upset in the election results for the Patna Teachers' Constituency, RJD nominee Dr Sanjeev Kumar secured victory by defeating the veteran BJP candidate, Nawal Kishore Yadav, by 1,057 votes.

This result marks the end of Nawal Kishore Yadav's three-decade-long electoral dominance; he had previously won this seat five consecutive times.

This time, however, voters shifted their support in favour of Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the former MLA from Patbatta in Khagaria district.

According to the final vote count, Dr Sanjeev Kumar received a total of 4,487 votes, while Nawal Kishore Yadav secured 3,430 votes -- a margin of 1,057 votes.

Dr Divya Jyoti, the candidate for Jan Suraaj Party, finished in third place.

Nawal Kishore Yadav had long been a prominent figure in the electoral politics of the Patna Teachers' Constituency.

Having won five times in a row, he was considered to have a firm grip on the seat.

This defeat is particularly significant given that Nawal Kishore Yadav's electoral influence had spanned nearly 30 years.

The result has now opened the door to new political dynamics within the Teachers' Constituency of Patna.

The contest appeared close during the initial rounds of counting.

BJP's Nawal Kishore Yadav was leading with 3,199 votes, compared to 3,430 for RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar till 11.45 p.m., the BJP candidate was ahead by 50 votes.

However, the situation shifted as the counting progressed.

In the final tally, Dr Sanjeev Kumar emerged victorious with 4,487 votes, while Nawal Kishore Yadav received 3,430.

The fact that the BJP candidate fell behind after an initial lead became a major topic of discussion throughout the counting process.

In this election, Jan Suraj candidate Dr Divya Jyoti finished in third place.

The main contest was between the candidates from the RJD and the BJP. Dr Sanjeev Kumar's victory suggests a potential shift in the political dynamics within the Patna Teachers' constituency.