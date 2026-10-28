Odisha Deputy CM Flags Off Ekta Yatra For A Naxal-Free India Mission

Ekta Yatra Launched in Rayagada

Odisha Deputy Minister Pravati Parida flagged off a special train from Rayagada railway station on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), emphasising the need to achieve a Naxal-free India and promote inclusive development in regions previously affected by Naxalism.

Speaking about the objective of the Ekta Yatra and the commitment to national unity, Parida said, "We will take a pledge to focus on achieving a Naxal-free India and fostering inclusive development, ensuring that these regions-now free from the Naxalite menace-actively participate in the nation's progress. This Ekta Yatra will be a historic occasion; people from every district across India that has been liberated from Naxalism will gather with the Prime Minister to raise the slogan of a unified India and commit to a Naxal-free nation."

Honouring the Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Meanwhile, this year marks the 151th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India.

The Unification of Princely States

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, and played a crucial role in the national integration process following independence in 1947. Tasked with unifying over 560 princely states, under the Indian Independence Act, rulers of the Princely States were given the option to decide whether they wanted to accede to India or Pakistan or neither.

Sardar Patel employed a combination of diplomatic negotiations, persuasion, and, where necessary, firm administrative measures to prevent balkanisation. Through the States Department he led, Sardar Patel successfully integrated these states by August 15, 1947, or shortly thereafter, ensuring the territorial integrity of modern India. He is recognised as the 'Iron Man' for his efforts and contributions to the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)