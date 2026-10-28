Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Cyclone Relief Work And Damage

Cyclone Arnab Relief Operations

Andhra Pradesh (India), October 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference on Wednesday with around 32,000 personnel, ranging from district collectors to field-level staff, to review the impact of Cyclone Arnab and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken across the state. The Chief Minister also held a special review with senior officials and enquired about crop damage and directed officials to prepare preliminary estimates. He reviewed the cyclone impact till 1.30 am and conducted a teleconference at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the CM instructed the authorities to brief the Centre on the measures being taken by the state government to address the cyclone's impact. Appreciating officials and field-level personnel for working throughout the night to minimise public inconvenience, the Chief Minister urged them to continue their efforts with the same commitment until the cyclone's impact subsides and normal conditions are restored.

Disaster Management and Public Safety

According to the information received so far, no loss of life had been reported. The advance precautions taken by the administration helped prevent loss of life. The Chief Minister directed that normal conditions should be restored in cyclone-affected areas at the earliest. Officials must reassure people in the affected areas that they are safe and that the government is taking all necessary measures, the release said. The Mana Mitra system, established to enable citizens to bring field-level problems to the government's attention, must be utilised to its full potential. Once complaints and local issues brought to the government's notice are resolved, the complainants must be informed accordingly, the release said.

Infrastructure and Essential Service Restoration

Trees fallen across roads must be cleared and traffic restored within the next two hours. Fallen trees on national highways must be removed in real time to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement, the release said. CM Naidu said that the electricity supply suspended in affected areas must be restored as soon as strong winds subside and conditions permit. Adequate food, drinking water and medical facilities must be ensured at cyclone shelters and necessary measures must be taken to prevent water from entering agricultural fields and to protect horticultural crops from damage. Strong preventive measures must be implemented to prevent breaches in tanks and irrigation canals. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams must remain on standby to respond to emergencies. The Chief Minister stressed that all departments must coordinate closely and continue relief, restoration and rehabilitation operations until normalcy returns to the cyclone-affected areas. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)