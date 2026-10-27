2026 Chery International User Summit: An Eco-Gathering Of Global Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Users and Partners Gathered in Wuhu to Co-build the Mobility Ecosystem of the Intelligent Age

WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit was held in Wuhu, Anhui, from October 18 to 24. Under the theme“High Tech for Our Future Life,” the Summit brought together users, partners, and media from around the world to discuss and co-build a global user ecosystem for the future of mobility in the intelligent age.

An Eco-Gathering of Global Users

As intelligent mobility accelerates, users are evolving from product consumers into co-creators of the mobility ecosystem. Centered on users, this year's Summit created an open platform that connects brands, industries, and global users. Participants from around the world gathered in Wuhu to shape-through real experiences and in-depth dialogue-a new vision of mobility in the intelligent age.









User-Centered: Co-building the Mobility Ecosystem

Throughout the Summit, user co-creation ran through every session. As a participating brand, LUXEED has always placed the needs of global users first, treating the authentic voices of users from different markets and cultures as the starting point for brand evolution and ecosystem co-building. Users are not bystanders but co-creators of the future of mobility.

Intelligent Luxury Within Reach for Global Users

For pioneers with power around the world, LUXEED conveys its value proposition,“I DRIVE, YOU ENJOY,” reshaping the luxury mobility experience through its three core values-Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence. From the product definition stage, the brand has accounted for regulatory standards, climates, and mobility habits across global markets, balancing localized adaptation with a unified global quality benchmark. This approach ensures intelligent luxury experiences take root naturally in different markets and become accessible choices for more users.

Building Consensus, Embarking on the Future

During the Summit, the Global User Ecosystem Thematic Conference was held in parallel, where users and partners from different markets engaged in in-depth exchanges on mobility consensus in the intelligent age. On October 21, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch Event, themed“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” marked the global debut of LUXEED's dual flagship models, presenting its answer to a new generation of intelligent luxury mobility to users worldwide.

At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, consensus on the future of mobility in the intelligent age took shape. LUXEED will journey alongside global users-redefining luxury with intelligence.

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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