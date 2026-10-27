Cyclone 'Arnab': Govt Advises Airlines To Adhere To Operational Guidelines, Inform Passengers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) As the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' made a landfall, the Civil Aviation Ministry has advised airlines to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather and inform passengers on delays or cancellations and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds.

The ministry organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety.

Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected.

“Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track. MoCA stressed inter agency coordination between stakeholders like AAI, DGCA, BCAS, IMD, airline and airport operators, NDRF, disaster management authorities of AP, Odisha and WB and others to ensure passenger safety,” according to an official statement.

In Visakhapatnam, operations were suspended since the afternoon of October 27. While in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on October 27. Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service stands cancelled on October 28.

Air India reported six cancellations on Delhi–Visakhapatnam–Delhi (27 Oct) and Delhi–Vijayawada–Delhi (28 Oct). Air India Express reported 13 cancellations, mostly Visakhapatnam flights to and from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, plus Varanasi–Bangkok and Bangkok–Visakhapatnam.

All IndiGo flights were suspended at Visakhapatnam, and at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7 pm on October 27.

Akasa Air has cancelled Delhi–Bhogapuram and return flights on October 28. Alliance Air is operating normally, with no cancellations so far.

"Passengers are advised to check flight status on airline's website, app, helpline or SMS before leaving for the airport. They are requested to not travel unless your flight is confirmed. Passengers should also factor about extra travel time. Waterlogging and road closures are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” according to the ministry.

The ministry advised airlines and airport operators to extend all support to passengers, senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility, parents with infants and medical cases. In case of Unresolved complaint, passengers are requested to raise it with the airline first, then through the AirSewa portal or app.

-IANS

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