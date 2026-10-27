Centre Deputes High-Level Team To Probe Kuno Cheetah's Death From Firearm Pellet Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Union government has deputed a high-level central team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after it sustained multiple firearm pellet injuries, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said on Wednesday.

The Centre has taken serious note of the incident and decided to send the team for an on-ground investigation, considering the critical importance of Project Cheetah and the need to ensure the highest standards of protection for the reintroduced population of the big cat.

In a press release, the Ministry said,“The Union Government has taken serious note of the death of a 19-month-old male Cheetah (KNG22) of Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, due to firearm pellet injuries. Viewing the matter with utmost gravity, the Centre has deputed a high-level team for an on-ground investigation into the incident, given the critical importance of Project Cheetah and the need to ensure the highest standards of protection for the reintroduced population of the Big Cat.”

The central team comprises the Inspector General of Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Additional Director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and the Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB.

According to the Ministry, the team has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the cheetah's death, examining all available evidence and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action.

The investigation will also examine the implementation of existing security protocols and the monitoring and protection measures being undertaken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The cheetah, an offspring of 'Nirva', was found injured on October 25 in the territorial forests of Morena, outside the protected area of Kuno National Park. According to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the animal was rescued from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division on the same day and taken for emergency treatment.

It was subsequently provided intensive veterinary care and underwent emergency surgery at the veterinary facility in Jabalpur. During the procedure, five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. Medical examinations later corroborated multiple internal injuries associated with the recovered pellets.

Despite intensive medical intervention, the cheetah succumbed to its injuries on October 27.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already constituted a Special Task Force (STF), comprising Forest and Police officers, to investigate the incident. The central team will work in coordination with the state authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and assess the measures required to strengthen the protection of cheetahs.

The team will submit its findings and recommendations to the Ministry, which will issue further directions to the state government and field authorities based on the outcome of the investigation.

KNG22's death has raised concerns over the safety of cheetahs under Project Cheetah, India's initiative to reintroduce the species after its extinction in the country.

Following the death of KNG22, the total number of cheetahs in India stands at 58. Of these, 52 are in Kuno National Park, four in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and two in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve.