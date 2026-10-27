US Defence Firm Plans Missile Hub In Poland

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) US defence contractor Lockheed Martin announced plans to establish a missile maintenance facility in Poland. The proposed facility will support the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, missile system, which is used by the United States and several allied countries to intercept incoming ballistic missiles and other aerial threats.

Lockheed Martin said the project was being developed in coordination with the US government and would strengthen NATO's integrated air and missile defence network.

The company did not disclose the cost of the facility, a construction timetable or an expected opening date.

The planned PAC-3 Missile Maintenance Facility will provide repair, refurbishment, lifecycle support and recertification services for interceptors operated by NATO members.

The company said the centre would allow missiles requiring maintenance to be serviced closer to their operational locations, reducing turnaround times and supporting resupply.

It will also provide integrated testing and technical support for the growing number of European countries operating PAC-3 interceptors.

"For more than 75 years, Lockheed Martin has been a trusted partner to Europe- strengthening regional sustainment, expanding production capacity and accelerating the delivery of critical missile defense capabilities," said Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

He said the facility would help ensure that advanced defence systems remained available when allied forces needed them.

The project builds on an earlier agreement involving the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden to expand maintenance support for PAC-3 systems across Europe.

Poland will now become an additional centre for missile maintenance and technical support.

Lockheed Martin said the facility would be integrated into Poland's existing defence industry, creating skilled jobs and opportunities for local suppliers.

The company expects the project to strengthen supply chains and increase cooperation between American and European defence manufacturers.

Jay Pitman, president of Lockheed Martin International, said the investment would deepen industrial relationships across NATO.

"This announcement establishes deeper industrial partnerships in Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden," Pitman said.

He said the cooperation would also expand opportunities for suppliers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The proposed maintenance centre comes as demand for advanced air defence interceptors continues to increase among NATO members and other US security partners.

Lockheed Martin manufactures the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor, designed to counter ballistic missiles and other airborne threats.

The company said the US government awarded it a $58.62 billion multiyear contract earlier this year to expand PAC-3 MSE production.

The contract is intended to increase manufacturing capacity and support deliveries to American forces and allied militaries.

Lockheed Martin said the Polish facility would complement these production efforts by improving the maintenance and operational availability of missiles already in service.

The project remains a planned investment rather than an operational maintenance centre.

Lockheed Martin said its European partnerships were intended to increase local technical capabilities and support long-term cooperation between defence industries.

NATO's integrated air and missile defence system brings together national and allied capabilities to detect, track and intercept potential aerial threats. The alliance has placed increased emphasis on strengthening these capabilities amid continuing security concerns in Europe.

Poland has expanded its defence cooperation with the United States and other NATO members, including through purchases of advanced American military equipment.