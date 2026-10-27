The Cost Of Everything: Central Bank Meetings To Set The Tone, Tech Earnings In Focus Lunaro Weekly Report
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nick Spencer-Skeen, Senior Executive Officer, Lunaro Markets Limited
Sources:
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Friday Closing Prices (23 October 2026)
-
S&P 500 7,623 (-0.52%)
Nasdaq 28,957 (-0.01%)
Gold $3,995 (-0.71%)
Brent Crude Oil $116.83 (+3.57%)
Sources:
-
Bloomberg Terminal Price Quote ( 10yr OAT-Bund Spread, SXXP, UKX Nikkei 225, EUR/USD, CO1, US10yr, Gilt 10yr, Bund 30yr, Japan 30yr)
-
PMI Releases
-
Bank of Japan may raise inflation forecast, stand pat on rates, sources say | Reuters
-
China Barely Eased Austerity Just Before Shift to Stimulus Mode
-
Meta Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
-
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
-
FINAL-Q3-26-Shareholder-Letter
-
Earnings Reports | Nasdaq
-
Central Bank Rates | Worldwide Interest Rates
-
Autumn Budget 2026: Background briefing – House of Commons Library
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment