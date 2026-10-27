Pakistan Batting Coach Mike Smith Backs Babar Azam Ahead Of Finals

Coach Backs Babar Azam Ahead of Final

Pakistan batting coach Mike Smith has backed Babar Azam despite the batter's recent struggles for a big score, insisting there is no cause for concern as the team prepares for Saturday's tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the tournament on Tuesday, going down by eight wickets to Sri Lanka in Lahore. Babar top-scored with 29, but Pakistan's batting lineup collapsed for just 110 against their Asian rivals.

Form and Performance Analysis

Babar has yet to register a half-century in his four innings in the tri-series, accumulating 118 runs. Although the former Pakistan captain has made starts in each outing, he has been unable to convert them into substantial scores.

However, Smith remains unconcerned about Babar's form, highlighting Pakistan's unbeaten run before Tuesday's defeat as evidence of the team's overall performance. "It is definitely not a cause for concern," Smith said as per the ICC website. "The hardest part of batting in cricket is getting established at the crease, and Babar is doing that effortlessly. Had he converted one of those solid starts into a substantial century, this would not even be a topic of discussion. That is the nature of elite international sport-you cannot deliver a peak performance every single time. Those who truly understand the game can see how well he is striking the ball. We have zero doubt that a big score is imminent, and when it comes, it will be magnificent to watch," he added.

Looking Ahead to the Title Clash

It was pacer Dilshan Madushanka who ripped through Pakistan's batting order on Tuesday with a magnificent five-wicket haul, with the left-armer causing plenty of problems for the tri-series hosts with the new ball and again later in the innings as Sri Lanka cruised home.

While Smith admitted it was not the perfect preparation for the tri-series final, the Pakistan batting coach said the result will have little impact on who claims the title on Saturday.

"That defeat will have no bearing whatsoever on the final," Smith said. "In a tri-series of this caliber against quality opposition, very few teams remain undefeated throughout. A setback at some point is expected. Losing the game leading into the final changes nothing. Ultimately, a final comes down to whichever team handles the pressure best on the day and executes under strain to lift the trophy," he said.

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