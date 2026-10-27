Why Did NFLX, OPEN, WHR Stocks Tumble To 52-Week Lows Today?



Netflix's low advertising revenue forecast amid slowing viewership growth weighed on sentiment.

Opendoor fell to a new annual low as high borrowing costs and weak housing activity hurt demand. Whirlpool plunged to a 17-year low after missing Q3 earnings expectations and slashing outlook.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Whirlpool (WHR) stock hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday as slowing viewership, a historic housing market slowdown and weak appliance demand rattled investors.

Netflix and Opendoor stocks fell 2% and 1%, respectively, while Whirlpool stock pared losses to close 3% higher.

Netflix Faces Advertising And Viewership Challenges

Netflix stock fell to a two-year low of $62.48, down 33% this year. Investors are reassessing the streaming giant's growth prospects as its advertising revenue outlook declines and audience engagement slows.

Netflix now forecasts $2.7 billion in advertising revenue in 2026, down from its earlier $3 billion forecast. Viewing hours grew just 2% in the first half of the year, raising concerns about audience growth as platforms like YouTube intensify competition.

Netflix is also reshaping its leadership and content operations. Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and Film Head Dan Lin are departing, while the company plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish'.

Opendoor Struggles As Housing Activity Weakens

Opendoor stock hit a new annual low of $1.84 as high borrowing costs kept pressuring the residential real estate market.

Market strategist Charlie Bilello said on X that pending U.S. home sales fell to a record low, below levels seen in April 2020 during the pandemic. The decline highlights how high housing costs continue to make buying homes difficult.

“U.S. homebuilder confidence has plunged to its lowest level since 2012. A record 43% of builders are cutting prices and 65% are offering incentives (19th straight month above 60%). The problem? Buyers simply can't afford the homes being built,” said Bilello.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'neutral'.

Whirlpool Slashes 2026 Earnings Outlook On Falling Demand

Whirlpool stock plunged to a 17-year low of $25.50 after the appliance maker reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin.

Whirlpool reported $3.68 billion in third-quarter revenue and an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, missing analysts' expectations of $0.96 in earnings per share, according to Fiscal. Revenue from its North American appliance business fell 8.3%. The company now expects a $1.30-per-share loss in 2026, reversing its earlier forecast of $7 in earnings per share.

Stifel downgraded Whirlpool to 'Sell' from 'Hold' and lowered its price target to $20 from $30. The firm warned that market share could worsen further as competitors discount products and consumers remain price-sensitive. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish.

So far this year, NFLX, OPEN, and WHR stocks have fallen 33% to 61%.

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