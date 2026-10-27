Oakland County License Appeal Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Explains How Drivers Can Challenge A License Appeal Denial

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI – October 27, 2026 – Michigan drivers who have been denied a license restoration hearing by the Secretary of State's Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight face a critical choice: wait a full year to reapply or pursue a circuit court appeal under MCL 257.323. Oakland County license appeal attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) explains the legal process, filing deadlines, and strategic advantages available to drivers seeking to challenge an OHAO denial through the circuit court.

According to Oakland County license appeal attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the circuit court appeal process differs significantly from a standard OHAO hearing, offering drivers a meaningful opportunity to correct deficiencies in their original case. Unlike an administrative hearing, where a single officer has sole decision-making authority, the circuit court places the matter before an elected judge with broader statutory authority over the outcome. "Many people don't realize they have this option," Tafelski explains. "A circuit court appeal can be the fastest path back to legal driving privileges for drivers who were improperly denied."

Oakland County license appeal attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that one of the most significant procedural advantages of the circuit court appeal is the judge's discretion to consider new testimony and supporting documentation not presented at the original OHAO hearing. Under MCL 257.323, the court may examine all facts and circumstances relating to the denial, which means drivers can submit updated substance abuse evaluations, revised support letters, additional sobriety testing records, and testimony from treatment providers or employers. This distinguishes the appeal from simply waiting and refiling; at circuit court, drivers address the specific weaknesses identified in their denial order rather than starting over entirely.

Attorney Tafelski emphasizes that strict procedural deadlines govern the process and that missing them forfeits the right to appeal. Under MCL 257.323(1), petitioners must file their circuit court petition within 63 days of the OHAO's final determination. A limited good-cause extension to 182 days is available but not guaranteed, and courts interpret this standard narrowly. For Oakland County residents, the appeal must be filed at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac. "The 63-day deadline is not flexible in most cases," he advises. "Drivers who wait too long lose their window to appeal and must go through the full one-year waiting period for a new hearing."

The legal grounds available for overturning an OHAO denial are defined by statute. Under MCL 257.323(4), the circuit court may set aside the Secretary of State's determination if the petitioner's substantial rights were prejudiced by a decision that violated constitutional or statutory law, exceeded the OHAO's authority, was made upon unlawful procedure, lacked competent and substantial evidentiary support, or constituted an arbitrary or capricious abuse of discretion. Each denial reason in an OHAO order points toward a specific legal argument, and Tafelski reviews denial orders line by line to identify the strongest grounds for appeal.

Tafelski and the team at Michigan Defense Law also address the most common reasons OHAO hearings result in denial, including inconsistent sobriety dates across documentation, insufficient periods of demonstrated abstinence, weak or incomplete substance abuse evaluations, inadequate support letters, undisclosed prior convictions, unresolved ignition interlock violations, and perceived minimization of past substance use. "The denial order itself tells you exactly what the hearing officer found lacking," he notes. "That roadmap shapes every aspect of how we approach the circuit court appeal."

If the circuit court grants relief, the available outcomes range from a restricted license - typically requiring a properly installed Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device for at least one year - to a modification of the OHAO determination or, in appropriate cases under MCL 257.303, restoration of driving privileges. Restricted license holders must carry proof of their authorized destinations and driving hours as required under MCL 257.319(18).

For Oakland County drivers who have been denied at an OHAO hearing, a circuit court appeal under MCL 257.323 provides a structured legal remedy with the potential to restore driving privileges sooner than waiting for a new administrative hearing. Contacting an experienced license appeal attorney promptly after receiving a denial order may help preserve both the 63-day filing deadline and the strongest possible grounds for appeal.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based law firm dedicated to license restoration and criminal defense, serving drivers throughout Oakland County and southeastern Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the firm has handled license appeal cases in Oakland County Circuit Court and courts throughout the region for over 20 years. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: